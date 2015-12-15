Mersana Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 8, 2022 and Present at Upcoming Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will provide business updates and report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022 and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that afternoon. Members of management will also be presenting at two upcoming conferences. Details are as follows:

Mersana Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Format: Webcast and Call Date/Time: Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference Format: Panel Panel Name: ADCs – Take Me to Your Tumor Date/Time: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Webinar Format: Panel Panel Name: Targeted Systemic Delivery of Innate Immune Activators: A Deep Dive in Targets for Cancer IO Date/Time: Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

To access Mersana’s second quarter conference call live, please dial 646-307-1963 (domestic) or 800-715-9871 (international) and provide the Conference ID 4656534. Live webcasts of all the presentations above will be accessible via the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com, and webcast replays of the second quarter conference call and Wedbush panel will be available in the same location for approximately 90 days following the live events.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registrational trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in UPGRADE, a Phase 1/2 umbrella trial evaluating UpRi in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies. Mersana’s earlier stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the company’s Immunosynthen platform and targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platforms to advance their ADC pipelines. Mersana Therapeutics was recently named among the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe. Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors and Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

Contact:

Investor & Media Contact

Jason Fredette

617-498-0020

[email protected]