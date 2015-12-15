Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We closed on over $196 million of investments in the second quarter, at a weighted average yield greater than 10.0%. We accomplished this while remaining selective and disciplined with our underwriting to ensure we effectively navigate the rapidly changing and challenging capital markets and macro-economic environment,” stated Brian Ward, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “While we would prefer the pace of originations to accelerate, and see our capital as well positioned for further disruptions in the markets, we understand the importance in this rising rate and inflationary period to stay focused on solid credit, and smaller- to middle-market investments that align risk with return. Importantly, we have a low-levered, fortress balance sheet, with an enterprise leverage ratio of roughly 8%, which provides us with material resources to take advantage of future opportunities to capture long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Loan Portfolio Highlights

Total revenue of $28.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, comprised of interest income of $22.1 million and fee income of $6.4 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $15.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share.

Distributable earnings prior to realized loss on investments, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $20.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share.

New originations and amendments of $196.7 million, at a weighted average loan-to-value of 62.0%.

As of June 30, 2022, the principal outstanding on loans in contractual default placed on non-accrual status was $91.7 million.

Balance Sheet Activity and Liquidity

At June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $36.0 million and a fully undrawn $135.0 million revolving credit facility, or $171.0 million in total liquidity, with $578.5 million of unfunded loan commitments on balance sheet. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company drew $20.0 million on the credit facility and repaid the balance in full upon receipt of loan payoffs.

Dividend

On June 15, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022, and on July 18, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on August 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, capital resources, portfolio performance and projected results of operations. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Factors that may cause actual results to vary from the Company’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

mitigation of loan default rates and ability to timely resolve loans in contractual default status with positive economic outcomes;

the adequacy of collateral securing the Company’s loans and declines in the value of real estate property securing the Company’s loans;

increased competition from entities engaged in construction lending activities;

availability of origination and acquisition opportunities acceptable to the Company;

potential mismatches in the timing of asset repayments and the maturity of the associated financing agreements;

disruptions in the Company’s business operations, including construction lending activity, relating to the COVID-19 pandemic;

the current and future health and stability of the economy and residential housing market, including potential impacts on the real estate markets as a result of COVID-19;

general economic uncertainty and the effect of general economic conditions on the real estate and real estate capital markets in particular;

general and local commercial and residential real estate property conditions;

changes in U.S. federal government policies;

changes in U.S. federal, state and local governmental laws and regulations that impact the Company’s business, assets or classification as a real estate investment trust;

the Company’s ability to pay, maintain or grow the dividend in the future;

changes in interest rates;

the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity;

compliance with covenants contained in the Company’s debt documents;

the adequacy of the Company’s policies, procedures and systems for managing risk effectively;

the ability to manage future growth;

changes in personnel and availability of qualified personnel; and

other factors set forth in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

The Company uses its website and social media channels as channels of distribution of Company information. The information that the Company posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor these channels, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section of the Company’s website at http://ir.broadmark.com/resources/email-alerts. The contents of the Company’s website and social media channels are not, however, incorporated by reference into this press release.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is a specialty real estate finance company, providing financing solutions generally in the $2 to $50 million range across the entire debt capital stack for commercial and residential real estate opportunities throughout the United States. Broadmark is particularly well equipped to address complex financing requirements that require rapid response, investing across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data, unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,958 $ 132,889 Mortgage notes receivable, net 957,226 901,350 Interest and fees receivable, net 17,496 17,526 Investment in real property, net 93,210 68,067 Right-of-use assets 5,816 6,016 Goodwill 136,965 136,965 Other assets 6,998 8,342 Total assets $ 1,253,669 $ 1,271,155 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Senior unsecured notes, net $ 97,503 $ 97,223 Dividends payable 9,301 9,291 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,759 8,180 Lease liabilities 7,762 7,993 Total liabilities $ 125,325 $ 122,687 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 132,858,587 and 132,716,338 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 132 132 Additional paid in capital 1,218,590 1,216,957 Accumulated deficit (90,378 ) (68,621 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,128,344 1,148,468 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,253,669 $ 1,271,155

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues: Interest income $ 22,132 $ 21,618 $ 46,242 $ 43,635 Fee income 6,384 7,565 12,147 15,016 Total revenues $ 28,516 $ 29,183 $ 58,389 $ 58,651 Expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 3,920 3,550 8,998 6,996 General and administrative 3,309 2,816 6,545 5,416 Real property management expenses, net 1,074 55 941 108 Interest expense 2,120 718 4,235 998 Total expenses 10,423 7,139 20,719 13,518 Impairment: Provision for credit losses, net 2,694 58 4,441 2,766 Other (expense) income: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 186 (3,734 ) 178 (3,734 ) Gain on sale of real property 707 — 959 — Impairment on real property (346 ) — (346 ) — Total other (expense) income 547 (3,734 ) 791 (3,734 ) Income before provision for income taxes 15,946 18,252 34,020 38,633 Income tax provision — — — — Net income $ 15,946 $ 18,252 $ 34,020 $ 38,633 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted: Basic 132,812,622 132,585,116 132,803,085 132,567,768 Diluted 132,930,721 132,646,389 132,895,582 132,636,425

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS



(in thousands, except for per share amounts, unaudited)

Definition of Distributable Earnings

The Company has elected to present “distributable earnings” and “distributable earnings prior to realized loss on investments”, supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s operating performance. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income attributable to common stockholders adjusted for: (i) impairment recorded on the Company’s investments; (ii) unrealized gains or losses on the Company’s investments (including provision for credit losses) and warrant liabilities; (iii) new public company transition expenses; (iv) non-capitalized transaction-related and other one-time expenses; (v) non-cash stock-based compensation; (vi) depreciation and amortization including amortization of the Company’s intangible assets; and (vii) deferred taxes, which are subject to variability and generally not indicative of future economic performance or representative of current operations.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, provision for credit losses, net was $4.4 and $2.8 million, respectively, which has been excluded from distributable earnings consistent with other unrealized gains (losses) pursuant to the Company’s policy for reporting distributable earnings. The Company expects to recognize such potential credit losses in distributable earnings if and when such amounts are deemed nonrecoverable upon a realization event. This is generally upon charge-off of principal at the time of loan repayment or upon sale of real property owned by the Company and the amount of proceeds is less than the principal outstanding at the time of foreclosure.

Management believes that the adjustments to compute “distributable earnings” specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the Company’s assets, assist in comparing the operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company’s current performance using the same measure that management uses to operate the business. Distributable earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as unrealized gains and losses (including provision for credit losses) and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of the Company’s primary operations for the reasons described herein. However, management has elected to also present distributable earnings prior to realized loss on investments because it believes the Company’s investors use such measure to evaluate and compare the performance of the Company and its peers. As such, distributable earnings and distributable earnings prior to realized loss on investments are not intended to reflect all of the Company’s activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company’s performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the Company’s activities.

As a REIT, the Company is required to distribute at least 90% of its annual REIT taxable income and to pay tax at regular corporate rates to the extent that it annually distributes less than 100% of such taxable income. Given these requirements and its belief that dividends are generally one of the principal reasons stockholders invest in its common stock, the Company generally intends to attempt to pay dividends to its stockholders in an amount equal to its net taxable income, if and to the extent authorized by the Company’s board of directors. Distributable earnings and distributable earnings prior to realized loss on investments are one of many factors considered by the Company’s board of directors in declaring dividends and, while not direct measures of taxable income, over time, the measures can be considered useful indicators of the Company’s dividends.

Distributable earnings and distributable earnings prior to realized loss on investments do not represent, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, and the Company’s calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies.

The table below is a reconciliation of distributable earnings to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15,946 $ 18,252 $ 34,020 $ 38,633 Adjustments for non-distributable earnings: Stock-based compensation expense 1,019 924 2,004 1,661 New public company expenses(1) — 289 — 953 Non-capitalized transaction and other one-time expenses(2) 577 — 1,604 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (186 ) 3,734 (178 ) 3,734 Depreciation and amortization 268 268 487 431 Impairment on real property 346 — 346 — Provision for credit losses, net 2,694 58 4,441 2,766 Distributable earnings prior to realized loss on investments: $ 20,664 $ 23,525 $ 42,724 $ 48,178 Realized credit losses(3) 40 — (2,411 ) (1,401 ) Distributable earnings: $ 20,704 $ 23,525 $ 40,313 $ 46,777 Distributable earnings per diluted share of common stock prior to realized loss on investments $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 0.36 Distributable earnings per diluted share of common stock $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted Basic 132,812,622 132,585,116 132,803,085 132,567,768 Diluted 132,930,721 132,646,389 132,895,582 132,636,425

(1) Expenses directly related to professional fees in connection with our new public company reporting procedures, the design and implementation of internal controls under Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the implementation of the CECL standard. (2) Includes other one-time expenses primarily related to the various costs associated with the search for and hiring of our new CEO as well as non-capitalized property taxes accrued on held-for-sale real properties no longer under construction. (3) Represents credit losses recorded in the provision for credit losses and recognized in distributable earnings upon charge-off of principal at the time of loan repayment or upon sale of real property where proceeds received are less than the principal outstanding.

