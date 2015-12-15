Upstart Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022. Upstart will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast are available at ir.upstart.com.

“This quarter’s results are disappointing and reflect a difficult macroeconomic environment that led to funding constraints in our marketplace,” said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart. “In response we’re taking the necessary actions to build a more resilient and committed funding model over time. We’re confident that our AI-based risk model is more accurate than ever, and provides the opportunity for long-term, sustainable growth.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue. Total revenue was $228 million, an increase of 18% from the second quarter of 2021. Total fee revenue was $258 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year.

Transaction Volume and Conversion Rate. Bank partners originated 321,138 loans, totaling $3.3 billion, across our platform in the second quarter, up 12% from the same quarter of the prior year. Conversion on rate requests was 13% in the second quarter of 2022, down from 24% in the same quarter of the prior year.

Income (Loss) from Operations. Loss from operations was $(32.1) million, down from $36.3 million the prior year.

Net Income (Loss) and EPS. GAAP net loss was $(29.9) million, down from $37.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $1.0 million, down from $58.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Accordingly, GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.36), and diluted adjusted earnings per share was $0.01 based on the weighted-average common shares outstanding during the period.

Contribution Profit. Contribution profit was $120.9 million, up 25% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022, with a contribution margin of 47% compared to a 52% contribution margin in the same quarter of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.5 million, down from $59.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin was 2% of total revenue, down from 31% in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.5 million, down from $59.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin was 2% of total revenue, down from 31% in the second quarter of 2021. Share Repurchases. Upstart repurchased 3.5 million shares of UPST totaling approximately $125 million.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, Upstart expects:

Revenue of approximately $170 million

Contribution Margin of approximately 59%

Net Income of approximately $(42) million

Adjusted Net Income of approximately $(9) million

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $0

Basic Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 81.8 million shares

Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 85.5 million shares

Upstart has not reconciled the forward-looking non-GAAP measures above to comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because of the potential variability and uncertainty of incurring these costs and expenses in the future. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For a description of our key operating measures, please see the section titled “Key Operating Metrics” below.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

About Upstart

Upstart is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI marketplace, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook for the third quarter of 2022. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “target”, “aim”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “becoming”, “look forward”, “could”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition; macroeconomic factors; plans; objectives; product development; growth opportunities; assumptions; risks; future performance; business; and any investments; and results of operations, including revenue, contribution margin, net income (loss), non-GAAP adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, basic weighted-average share count and diluted weighted-average share count. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related teleconference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. Upstart undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. More information about factors that could affect our results of operations and risks and uncertainties are provided in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our investor relations website at www.upstart.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to sustain our growth rates; the effectiveness of our credit decisioning models and risk management efforts; overall economic conditions, including interest rate changes; geopolitical events, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict; disruptions in the credit markets; our ability to retain existing, and attract new, bank partners and lenders; our ability to access sufficient loan funding; and our ability to operate successfully in a highly-regulated industry.

Key Operating Metrics

We review a number of operating metrics, including transaction volume, dollars; transaction volume, number of loans; and conversion rate to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions.

We define “transaction volume, dollars” as the total principal of loans transacted on our platform between a borrower and the originating bank during the period presented. We define “transaction volume, number of loans” as the number of loans facilitated on our platform between a borrower and the originating bank during the period presented. We believe these metrics are good proxies for our overall scale and reach as a platform.

We define “conversion rate” as the number of loans transacted in a period divided by the number of rate inquiries received that we estimate to be legitimate, which we record when a borrower requests a loan offer on our platform. We track this metric to understand the impact of improvements to the efficiency of our borrower funnel on our overall growth.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of contribution profit, contribution margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per share are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation and certain payroll tax expense, warrant expenses, depreciation, amortization, and other non-operating expenses. We exclude stock-based compensation and income and expense on warrants and other non-operating expenses because they are non-cash in nature and excluded in order to facilitate comparisons to other companies’ results.

We believe non-GAAP information is useful in evaluating the operating results, ongoing operations, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We also believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist investors with comparing Upstart to other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Key limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures include:

Contribution Profit is not a GAAP financial measure of, nor does it imply, profitability. Even if our revenue exceeds variable expenses over time, we may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability, and the relationship of revenue to variable expenses is not necessarily indicative of future performance;

Contribution Profit does not reflect all of our variable expenses and involves some judgment and discretion around what costs vary directly with loan volume. Other companies that present contribution profit calculate it differently and, therefore, similarly titled measures presented by other companies may not be directly comparable to ours;

Although depreciation expense is a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense and certain employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy. The amount of employer payroll tax-related expense on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and which may not correlate to the operation of the business;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;

The expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included below.

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2021 2022 Assets Cash $ 986,608 $ 790,431 Restricted cash 204,633 123,990 Loans (at fair value) 252,477 623,763 Property, equipment, and software, net 24,259 36,054 Operating lease right of use assets 96,118 90,352 Non-marketable equity securities 40,000 41,000 Goodwill 67,062 67,062 Intangible assets, net 19,906 17,768 Other assets (includes $26,676 and $39,869 at fair value as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 129,392 126,598 Total assets $ 1,820,455 $ 1,917,018 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,563 $ 22,030 Payable to investors 107,598 105,712 Borrowings 695,432 856,555 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (includes $13,095 and $11,812 at fair value as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 103,418 75,785 Operating lease liabilities 100,366 99,865 Total liabilities 1,013,377 1,159,947 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 700,000,000 shares authorized; 83,659,665 and 82,188,372, shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 740,849 688,021 Retained earnings 66,221 69,042 Total stockholders’ equity 807,078 757,071 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,820,455 $ 1,917,018

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS and COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenue: Revenue from fees, net $ 187,297 $ 258,345 $ 303,467 $ 572,327 Interest income and fair value adjustments, net 6,649 (30,183 ) 11,824 (34,029 ) Total revenue 193,946 228,162 315,291 538,298 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 75,916 105,212 125,292 238,661 Customer operations 24,164 51,072 41,552 99,479 Engineering and product development 31,431 57,045 50,419 107,036 General, administrative, and other 26,141 46,940 46,160 90,396 Total operating expenses 157,652 260,269 263,423 535,572 Income (loss) from operations 36,294 (32,107 ) 51,868 2,726 Other income (expense) 2 2,260 (5,249 ) 138 Net income (loss) before income taxes 36,296 (29,847 ) 46,619 2,864 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (988 ) 24 (767 ) 43 Net income (loss) $ 37,284 $ (29,871 ) $ 47,386 $ 2,821 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.49 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.63 $ 0.03 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.39 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.51 $ 0.03 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic 76,674,129 83,833,963 75,160,037 84,031,109 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted 94,802,123 83,833,963 93,193,153 94,509,060

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 47,386 $ 2,821 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Change in fair value of financial instruments (4,167 ) 49,103 Stock-based compensation 29,808 55,379 Gain on loan servicing arrangement, net (2,102 ) (17,732 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,799 6,135 Non-cash interest expense 216 1,537 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Purchase of loans for immediate resale (3,414,231 ) (4,797,036 ) Proceeds from immediate resale of loans 3,414,231 4,797,036 Purchase of loans held-for-sale (38,311 ) (1,125,765 ) Principal payments received for loans held-for-sale 3,676 66,790 Proceeds from sale of loans held-for-sale 57,183 634,599 Other assets (19,651 ) 13,196 Operating lease liability and right-of-use asset 448 5,265 Accounts payable 3,380 15,079 Payable to investors 31,446 (1,886 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,785 (24,959 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 135,896 (320,438 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of loans held-for-investment (42,548 ) (13,876 ) Proceeds from sale of loans held-for-investment 9,718 83 Principal payments received for loans held-for-investment 7,488 18,524 Principal payments received for notes receivable and repayments of residual certificates 6,349 3,912 Purchase of non-marketable equity security — (1,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,997 ) (5,578 ) Capitalized software costs (2,148 ) (6,829 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (16,561 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (39,699 ) (4,764 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock — (125,042 ) Proceeds from secondary offering, net of underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering costs 263,931 — Proceeds from borrowings 5,831 261,199 Repayments of borrowings (62,455 ) (101,613 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (236 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan — 4,431 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,932 9,407 Net cash provided by financing activities 210,003 48,382 Change in cash and restricted cash 306,200 (276,820 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 311,333 1,191,241 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 617,533 $ 914,421

​​

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenue from fees, net $ 187,297 $ 258,345 $ 303,467 $ 572,327 Income (loss) from operations 36,294 (32,107 ) 51,868 2,726 Operating Margin 19 % (12 ) % 17 % 0 % Sales and marketing, net of borrower acquisition costs(1) $ 4,984 $ 11,927 $ 8,237 $ 21,562 Customer operations, net of borrower verification and servicing costs(2) 4,469 6,941 7,595 13,021 Engineering and product development 31,431 57,045 50,419 107,036 General, administrative, and other 26,141 46,940 46,160 90,396 Interest income and fair value adjustments, net (6,649 ) 30,183 (11,824 ) 34,029 Contribution Profit $ 96,670 $ 120,929 $ 152,455 $ 268,770 Contribution Margin 52 % 47 % 50 % 47 %

________________ (1) Borrower acquisition costs were $70.9 million and $93.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively, and were $117.1 million and $217.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. Borrower acquisition costs consist of our sales and marketing expenses adjusted to exclude costs not directly attributable to attracting a new borrower, such as payroll-related expenses for our business development and marketing teams, as well as other operational, brand awareness and marketing activities. (2) Borrower verification and servicing costs were $19.7 million and $44.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively, and were $34.0 million and $86.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. Borrower verification and servicing costs consist of payroll and other personnel-related expenses for personnel engaged in loan onboarding, verification and servicing, as well as servicing system costs. It excludes payroll and personnel-related expenses and stock-based compensation for certain members of our customer operations team whose work is not directly attributable to onboarding and servicing loans.

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Total revenue $ 193,946 $ 228,162 $ 315,291 $ 538,298 Net income (loss) 37,284 (29,871 ) 47,386 2,821 Net Income (loss) Margin 19 % (13 ) % 15 % 1 % Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation and certain payroll tax expenses(1) $ 21,186 $ 30,836 $ 29,808 $ 56,765 Depreciation and amortization 1,983 3,354 2,799 6,135 Expense on convertible notes 13 1,170 31 2,339 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (988 ) 24 (767 ) 43 Acquisition-related costs 17 — 1,237 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,495 $ 5,513 $ 80,494 $ 68,103 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31 % 2 % 26 % 13 %

____________ (1) Excludes the amount of employer payroll tax-related expense on employee stock transactions, as the amount is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net income (loss) $ 37,284 $ (29,871 ) $ 47,386 $ 2,821 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation and certain payroll tax expenses(1) 21,186 30,836 29,808 56,765 Acquisition-related costs 17 — 1,237 — Adjusted Net Income $ 58,487 $ 965 $ 78,431 $ 59,586 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.63 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.39 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.51 $ 0.03 Adjusted Net Income per Share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.01 $ 1.04 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.01 $ 0.84 $ 0.63 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 76,674,129 83,833,963 75,160,037 84,031,109 Diluted 94,802,123 93,340,659 93,193,153 94,509,060

____________ (1) Excludes the amount of employer payroll tax-related expense on employee stock transactions, as the amount is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

