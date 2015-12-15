Burning Rock Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Recent Business Updates

Therapy Selection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)



In-hospital and MRD driving growth uplift, but patient volumes negatively impacted by Covid related restrictions. For the in-hospital channel, we experienced severe Covid related impact in Shanghai and to a lesser extent in Beijing. However, other regions combined grew over 60% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022 in terms of testing volume; For the central-lab channel, new product sales contributed 7% of the central laboratory segmental revenues in the second quarter of 2022.

In-hospital and MRD driving growth uplift, but patient volumes negatively impacted by Covid related restrictions. Early Detection PROMISE study (2,035 participants) for 9-cancer test completed, reading out at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in September; PREVENT study, China’s first multi-cancer prospective interventional study, involving 12,500 participants, launched in the second quarter of 2022.

Pharma Services Continued revenue growth, with 166.6% revenue growth year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022. Pharma service contract backlog continues to build rapidly; The total value of new contracts we entered into amounted to RMB158 million from January to July 2022, representing approximately 49% increase from the same period of 2021.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB130.8 million (US$19.5 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 2.8% increase from RMB127.3 million for the same period in 2021.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB78.6 million (US$11.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 1.8% decrease from RMB80.0 million for the same period in 2021. Covid related negative impact was partially offset by growth from newly launched products. Sequentially, central laboratory revenues increased by 5.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by new product launches.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB34.2 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 15.6% decrease from RMB40.5 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to severe declines in testing volume in Shanghai due to Covid-19 lockdown, and to a lesser extent, declines in testing volume in Beijing; other regions outside of Shanghai and Beijing showed strong growth.

Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB18.1 million (US$2.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 166.6% increase from RMB6.8 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to the increased services performed for our pharma customers as we executed our contracted pharma service projects.

Cost of revenues was RMB48.2 million (US$7.2 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 30.2% increase from RMB37.0 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to the increased depreciation in relation to our new laboratory and inventory write downs.

Gross profit was RMB82.6 million (US$12.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 8.5% decrease from RMB90.2 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 63.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which decreased from 70.9% for the same period in 2021, primarily due to increased depreciation in relation to our new laboratory and inventory write downs.

Non-GAAP gross profit was RMB90.9 million (US$13.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 0.3% increase from RMB90.7 million for the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 71.2% for the same period in 2021 primarily due to a 0.7% decrease of gross margin resulting from increase of RMB0.9 million in inventory write down.

Operating expenses were RMB348.1 million (US$52.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 19.1% increase from RMB292.3 million for the same period in 2021.

Research and development expenses were RMB92.1 million (US$13.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 14.8% decrease from RMB108.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in research and development project cost and a decrease in share-based compensation.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB105.6 million (US$15.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 55.2% increase from RMB68.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost resulted from increase in headcount; (ii) an increase in marketing related expenditures, such as entertainment expense, conference fee and marketing expense and (iii) an increase in amortized expense on modification for Employee Share Incentive Plan. Sequentially, headcount cost, excluding one-off items such as organizational restructuring expenses, decreased in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter.

General and administrative expenses were RMB150.3 million (US$22.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 29.4% increase from RMB116.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in depreciation expenses for new office space; (ii) an increase in amortized expense on modification for Employee Share Incentive Plan.

Net loss was RMB262.1 million (US$39.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to RMB203.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB109.3 million (US$16.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to RMB119.0 million for the same period in 2021. The balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was RMB1,153.1 million (US$172.1 million) as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Financial Guidance

Second quarter business volumes have been significantly impacted by Covid related restrictions, with severe volume drops in Shanghai and Beijing; however, pharma service revenues, new products and the in-hospital business outside of Shanghai and Beijing have shown strong growth momentum. Burning Rock therefore retains its full year 2022 revenue guidance of approximately RMB620 million (US$92.6 million) for now, and would like to highlight the risks of further Covid related impact in the second half of 2022 which is beyond the Company’s control and inherently difficult to forecast.

Share Repurchases

Further to the Company’s announcement on June 21, 2022 of a US$10 million share repurchase program, we are pleased to announce that the repurchase program has been completed in full. The Company has repurchased a total of 3,023,138 Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs under the share repurchase program. The repurchased shares will be retained as treasury shares and have not been taken out of the calculation of loss per share for the second quarter 2022 financial results.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Selected Operating Data

For the three months ended March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Central Laboratory Channel: Number of patients tested 7,716 8,155 7,808 8,235 7,743 8,060 Number of ordering physicians(1) 1,082 1,013 920 917 994 767 Number of ordering hospitals(2) 303 300 287 306 318 264

(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

As of March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 In-hospital Channel: Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 22 22 24 23 24 25 Contracted partner hospitals(2) 32 34 34 41 41 43 Total number of partner hospitals 54 56 58 64 65 68

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.

(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.





Selected Financial Data

For the three months ended Revenues March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 74,561 79,999 78,817 85,976 74,211 78,597 In-hospital channel 28,994 40,502 43,714 51,906 48,957 34,177 Pharma research and development channel 3,068 6,778 4,084 9,463 12,356 18,072 Total revenues 106,623 127,279 126,615 147,345 135,524 130,846

For the three months ended Gross profit March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 55,212 58,681 58,387 65,985 50,574 57,575 In-hospital channel 20,070 29,426 31,111 34,194 33,396 20,012 Pharma research and development channel 1,658 2,124 2,098 5,200 3,610 5,015 Total gross profit 76,940 90,231 91,596 105,379 87,580 82,602

For the three months ended Share-based compensation expenses March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 (RMB in thousands) Cost of revenues 339 406 267 492 365 441 Research and development expenses 22,404 20,825 (9,559 ) (4,033 ) 12,299 11,923 Selling and marketing expenses 2,633 2,809 2,044 2,126 1,774 2,158 General and administrative expenses 59,382 59,369 60,803 62,126 65,715 62,615 Total share-based compensation expenses 84,758 83,409 53,555 60,711 80,153 77,137





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the three months ended March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues 106,623 127,279 126,615 147,345 135,524 130,846 19,534 Cost of revenues (29,683 ) (37,048 ) (35,019 ) (41,966 ) (47,944 ) (48,244 ) (7,203 ) Gross profit 76,940 90,231 91,596 105,379 87,580 82,602 12,331 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (77,414 ) (108,071 ) (69,649 ) (112,724 ) (119,496 ) (92,112 ) (13,752 ) Selling and marketing expenses (55,130 ) (68,058 ) (76,687 ) (103,221 ) (89,211 ) (105,634 ) (15,771 ) General and administrative expenses (116,259 ) (116,130 ) (116,304 ) (141,563 ) (141,733 ) (150,316 ) (22,442 ) Total operating expenses (248,803 ) (292,259 ) (262,640 ) (357,508 ) (350,440 ) (348,062 ) (51,965 ) Loss from operations (171,863 ) (202,028 ) (171,044 ) (252,129 ) (262,860 ) (265,460 ) (39,634 ) Interest income 787 681 958 1,031 1,832 2,685 401 Interest expenses (510 ) (565 ) (367 ) (94 ) 119 (29 ) (4 ) Other income (expense), net 118 433 20 (372 ) 298 127 19 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 57 (560 ) 380 (731 ) (777 ) 624 93 Loss before income tax (171,411 ) (202,039 ) (170,053 ) (252,295 ) (261,388 ) (262,053 ) (39,125 ) Income tax (expenses) benefits – (1,626 ) (424 ) 1,151 – (84 ) (13 ) Net loss (171,411 ) (203,665 ) (170,477 ) (251,144 ) (261,388 ) (262,137 ) (39,138 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (171,411 ) (203,665 ) (170,477 ) (251,144 ) (261,388 ) (262,137 ) (39,138 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (171,411 ) (203,665 ) (170,477 ) (251,144 ) (261,388 ) (262,137 ) (39,138 ) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted (1.65 ) (1.96 ) (1.64 ) (2.40 ) (2.50 ) (2.50 ) (0.37 ) Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted (1.65 ) (1.96 ) (1.64 ) (2.40 ) (2.50 ) (2.50 ) (0.37 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted 86,721,263 86,764,260 86,908,975 87,128,297 87,179,752 87,532,539 87,532,539 Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 14,080 (34,980 ) 6,146 (24,726 ) (3,065 ) 29,715 4,436 Total comprehensive loss (157,331 ) (238,645 ) (164,331 ) (275,870 ) (264,453 ) (232,422 ) (34,702 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (157,331 ) (238,645 ) (164,331 ) (275,870 ) (264,453 ) (232,422 ) (34,702 )





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ Revenues 233,902 266,370 39,768 Cost of revenues (66,731 ) (96,188 ) (14,361 ) Gross profit 167,171 170,182 25,407 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (185,485 ) (211,608 ) (31,592 ) Selling and marketing expenses (123,188 ) (194,845 ) (29,090 ) General and administrative expenses (232,389 ) (292,049 ) (43,602 ) Total operating expenses (541,062 ) (698,502 ) (104,284 ) Loss from operations (373,891 ) (528,320 ) (78,877 ) Interest income 1,468 4,517 674 Interest expenses (1,075 ) 90 13 Other income, net 551 425 63 Foreign exchange loss, net (503 ) (153 ) (23 ) Loss before income tax (373,450 ) (523,441 ) (78,150 ) Income tax expenses (1,626 ) (84 ) (13 ) Net loss (375,076 ) (523,525 ) (78,163 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (375,076 ) (523,525 ) (78,163 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (375,076 ) (523,525 ) (78,163 ) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted (3.60 ) (5.00 ) (0.75 ) Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted (3.60 ) (5.00 ) (0.75 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted 86,742,880 87,357,120 87,357,120 Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (20,900 ) 26,650 3,979 Total comprehensive loss (395,976 ) (496,875 ) (74,184 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (395,976 ) (496,875 ) (74,184 )





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of December 31,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,431,317 1,148,597 171,481 Restricted cash 7,795 4,453 665 Short-term investments 63,757 – – Accounts receivable, net 92,197 100,960 15,073 Contract assets, net 42,391 44,593 6,657 Inventories, net 123,210 129,637 19,355 Prepayments and other current assets, net 60,279 34,845 5,205 Total current assets 1,820,946 1,463,085 218,436 Non-current assets: Equity method investment 910 733 109 Convertible note receivable – 5,000 746 Property and equipment, net 325,438 301,249 44,975 Operating right-of-use assets 81,007 66,655 9,951 Intangible assets, net 5,150 3,354 500 Other non-current assets 45,136 21,198 3,165 Total non-current assets 457,641 398,189 59,446 TOTAL ASSETS 2,278,587 1,861,274 277,882





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

As of December 31,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 63,080 56,495 8,434 Deferred revenue 142,871 163,093 24,349 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 127,892 98,435 14,696 Customer deposits 972 1,052 157 Short-term borrowing 2,370 2,370 354 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 34,999 38,005 5,674 Total current liabilities 372,184 359,450 53,664 Non-current liabilities: Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 49,316 32,349 4,830 Other non-current liabilities 11,776 37,242 5,560 Total non-current liabilities 61,092 69,591 10,390 TOTAL LIABILITIES 433,276 429,041 64,054 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 116 116 18 Class B ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,280,956 4,431,603 661,621 Contra equity-prepayment for equity forward – (66,850 ) (9,980 ) Accumulated deficits (2,228,713 ) (2,752,238 ) (410,898 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (207,069 ) (180,419 ) (26,936 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,845,311 1,432,233 213,828 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,278,587 1,861,274 277,882





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in operating activities (118,998 ) (109,274 ) (16,318 ) Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (67,577 ) 30,729 4,590 Net cash used in financing activities (8,961 ) (69,559 ) (10,384 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (34,085 ) 26,279 3,924 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (229,621 ) (121,825 ) (18,188 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 2,112,886 1,274,875 190,334 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,883,265 1,153,050 172,146

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in operating activities (232,143 ) (253,634 ) (37,871 ) Net cash generated from investing activities 220,752 17,718 2,649 Net cash used in financing activities (13,123 ) (73,493 ) (10,971 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,427 ) 23,347 3,485 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (41,941 ) (286,062 ) (42,708 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,925,206 1,439,112 214,854 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,883,265 1,153,050 172,146

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results