Burning Rock Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Recent Business Updates

  • Therapy Selection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)

    In-hospital and MRD driving growth uplift, but patient volumes negatively impacted by Covid related restrictions.
    • For the in-hospital channel, we experienced severe Covid related impact in Shanghai and to a lesser extent in Beijing. However, other regions combined grew over 60% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022 in terms of testing volume;
    • For the central-lab channel, new product sales contributed 7% of the central laboratory segmental revenues in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Early Detection  
    • PROMISE study (2,035 participants) for 9-cancer test completed, reading out at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in September;
    • PREVENT study, China’s first multi-cancer prospective interventional study, involving 12,500 participants, launched in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Pharma Services
    • Continued revenue growth, with 166.6% revenue growth year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022. Pharma service contract backlog continues to build rapidly;
    • The total value of new contracts we entered into amounted to RMB158 million from January to July 2022, representing approximately 49% increase from the same period of 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB130.8 million (US$19.5 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 2.8% increase from RMB127.3 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB78.6 million (US$11.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 1.8% decrease from RMB80.0 million for the same period in 2021. Covid related negative impact was partially offset by growth from newly launched products. Sequentially, central laboratory revenues increased by 5.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by new product launches.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB34.2 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 15.6% decrease from RMB40.5 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to severe declines in testing volume in Shanghai due to Covid-19 lockdown, and to a lesser extent, declines in testing volume in Beijing; other regions outside of Shanghai and Beijing showed strong growth.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB18.1 million (US$2.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 166.6% increase from RMB6.8 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to the increased services performed for our pharma customers as we executed our contracted pharma service projects.

Cost of revenues was RMB48.2 million (US$7.2 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 30.2% increase from RMB37.0 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to the increased depreciation in relation to our new laboratory and inventory write downs.

Gross profit was RMB82.6 million (US$12.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 8.5% decrease from RMB90.2 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 63.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which decreased from 70.9% for the same period in 2021, primarily due to increased depreciation in relation to our new laboratory and inventory write downs.

Non-GAAP gross profit was RMB90.9 million (US$13.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 0.3% increase from RMB90.7 million for the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 71.2% for the same period in 2021 primarily due to a 0.7% decrease of gross margin resulting from increase of RMB0.9 million in inventory write down.

Operating expenses were RMB348.1 million (US$52.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 19.1% increase from RMB292.3 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB92.1 million (US$13.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 14.8% decrease from RMB108.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in research and development project cost and a decrease in share-based compensation.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB105.6 million (US$15.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 55.2% increase from RMB68.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost resulted from increase in headcount; (ii) an increase in marketing related expenditures, such as entertainment expense, conference fee and marketing expense and (iii) an increase in amortized expense on modification for Employee Share Incentive Plan. Sequentially, headcount cost, excluding one-off items such as organizational restructuring expenses, decreased in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB150.3 million (US$22.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 29.4% increase from RMB116.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in depreciation expenses for new office space; (ii) an increase in amortized expense on modification for Employee Share Incentive Plan.

Net loss was RMB262.1 million (US$39.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to RMB203.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB109.3 million (US$16.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to RMB119.0 million for the same period in 2021. The balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was RMB1,153.1 million (US$172.1 million) as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Financial Guidance

Second quarter business volumes have been significantly impacted by Covid related restrictions, with severe volume drops in Shanghai and Beijing; however, pharma service revenues, new products and the in-hospital business outside of Shanghai and Beijing have shown strong growth momentum. Burning Rock therefore retains its full year 2022 revenue guidance of approximately RMB620 million (US$92.6 million) for now, and would like to highlight the risks of further Covid related impact in the second half of 2022 which is beyond the Company’s control and inherently difficult to forecast.

Share Repurchases

Further to the Company’s announcement on June 21, 2022 of a US$10 million share repurchase program, we are pleased to announce that the repurchase program has been completed in full. The Company has repurchased a total of 3,023,138 Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs under the share repurchase program. The repurchased shares will be retained as treasury shares and have not been taken out of the calculation of loss per share for the second quarter 2022 financial results.

Conference Call Information

Burning Rock will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong time) on August 31, 2022.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1f6043e15b804286b8c6f5db40d78456.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.brbiotech.com or through link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/57gam4s5.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months via the same link above.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Contact: [email protected]

Selected Operating Data

    For the three months ended  
  March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   December 31,
2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		  
Central Laboratory Channel:                        
Number of patients tested 7,716   8,155   7,808   8,235   7,743   8,060  
Number of ordering physicians(1) 1,082   1,013   920   917   994   767  
Number of ordering hospitals(2) 303   300   287   306   318   264  

(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

       
    As of  
  March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   December 31,
2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		  
In-hospital Channel:                        
Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 22   22   24   23   24   25  
Contracted partner hospitals(2) 32   34   34   41   41   43  
Total number of partner hospitals 54   56   58   64   65   68  

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.


Selected Financial Data

      For the three months ended  
Revenues   March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   December 31,
2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		  
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel   74,561   79,999   78,817   85,976   74,211   78,597  
In-hospital channel   28,994   40,502   43,714   51,906   48,957   34,177  
Pharma research and development channel   3,068   6,778   4,084   9,463   12,356   18,072  
Total revenues   106,623   127,279   126,615   147,345   135,524   130,846  

    For the three months ended  
Gross profit March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   December 31,
2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		  
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 55,212   58,681   58,387   65,985   50,574   57,575  
In-hospital channel 20,070   29,426   31,111   34,194   33,396   20,012  
Pharma research and development channel 1,658   2,124   2,098   5,200   3,610   5,015  
Total gross profit 76,940   90,231   91,596   105,379   87,580   82,602  

    For the three months ended  
Share-based compensation expenses March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   December 31,
2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		  
  (RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues 339   406   267     492     365   441  
Research and development expenses 22,404   20,825   (9,559 )   (4,033 )   12,299   11,923  
Selling and marketing expenses 2,633   2,809   2,044     2,126     1,774   2,158  
General and administrative expenses 59,382   59,369   60,803     62,126     65,715   62,615  
Total share-based compensation expenses 84,758   83,409   53,555     60,711     80,153   77,137  


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

  For the three months ended  
  March 31,
2021		     June 30,
2021		     September 30,
2021		     December 31,
2021		     March 31,
2022		     June 30,
2022		     June 30,
2022		  
  RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
Revenues 106,623     127,279     126,615     147,345     135,524     130,846     19,534  
Cost of revenues (29,683 )   (37,048 )   (35,019 )   (41,966 )   (47,944 )   (48,244 )   (7,203 )
Gross profit 76,940     90,231     91,596     105,379     87,580     82,602     12,331  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development expenses (77,414 )   (108,071 )   (69,649 )   (112,724 )   (119,496 )   (92,112 )   (13,752 )
Selling and marketing expenses (55,130 )   (68,058 )   (76,687 )   (103,221 )   (89,211 )   (105,634 )   (15,771 )
General and administrative expenses (116,259 )   (116,130 )   (116,304 )   (141,563 )   (141,733 )   (150,316 )   (22,442 )
Total operating expenses (248,803 )   (292,259 )   (262,640 )   (357,508 )   (350,440 )   (348,062 )   (51,965 )
Loss from operations  (171,863 )   (202,028 )   (171,044 )   (252,129 )   (262,860 )   (265,460 )   (39,634 )
Interest income 787     681     958     1,031     1,832     2,685     401  
Interest expenses (510 )   (565 )   (367 )   (94 )   119     (29 )   (4 )
Other income (expense), net 118     433     20     (372 )   298     127     19  
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 57     (560 )   380     (731 )   (777 )   624     93  
Loss before income tax (171,411 )   (202,039 )   (170,053 )   (252,295 )   (261,388 )   (262,053 )   (39,125 )
Income tax (expenses) benefits     (1,626 )   (424 )   1,151         (84 )   (13 )
Net loss (171,411 )   (203,665 )   (170,477 )   (251,144 )   (261,388 )   (262,137 )   (39,138 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (171,411 )   (203,665 )   (170,477 )   (251,144 )   (261,388 )   (262,137 )   (39,138 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (171,411 )   (203,665 )   (170,477 )   (251,144 )   (261,388 )   (262,137 )   (39,138 )
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:              
Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted (1.65 )   (1.96 )   (1.64 )   (2.40 )   (2.50 )   (2.50 )   (0.37 )
Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted (1.65 )   (1.96 )   (1.64 )   (2.40 )   (2.50 )   (2.50 )   (0.37 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:              
Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted 86,721,263     86,764,260     86,908,975     87,128,297     87,179,752     87,532,539     87,532,539  
Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted 17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:              
Foreign currency translation adjustments 14,080     (34,980 )   6,146     (24,726 )   (3,065 )   29,715     4,436  
Total comprehensive loss (157,331 )   (238,645 )   (164,331 )   (275,870 )   (264,453 )   (232,422 )   (34,702 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (157,331 )   (238,645 )   (164,331 )   (275,870 )   (264,453 )   (232,422 )   (34,702 )


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

  For the six months ended
  June 30,
2021		     June 30,
2022		     June 30,
2022		  
  RMB RMB US$
Revenues 233,902     266,370     39,768  
Cost of revenues (66,731 )   (96,188 )   (14,361 )
Gross profit 167,171     170,182     25,407  
Operating expenses:      
Research and development expenses (185,485 )   (211,608 )   (31,592 )
Selling and marketing expenses (123,188 )   (194,845 )   (29,090 )
General and administrative expenses (232,389 )   (292,049 )   (43,602 )
Total operating expenses (541,062 )   (698,502 )   (104,284 )
Loss from operations  (373,891 )   (528,320 )   (78,877 )
Interest income 1,468     4,517     674  
Interest expenses (1,075 )   90     13  
Other income, net 551     425     63  
Foreign exchange loss, net (503 )   (153 )   (23 )
Loss before income tax (373,450 )   (523,441 )   (78,150 )
Income tax expenses (1,626 )   (84 )   (13 )
Net loss (375,076 )   (523,525 )   (78,163 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (375,076 )   (523,525 )   (78,163 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (375,076 )   (523,525 )   (78,163 )
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:      
Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted (3.60 )   (5.00 )   (0.75 )
Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted (3.60 )   (5.00 )   (0.75 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:      
Class A ordinary shares – basic and diluted 86,742,880     87,357,120     87,357,120  
Class B ordinary shares – basic and diluted 17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:      
Foreign currency translation adjustments (20,900 )   26,650     3,979  
Total comprehensive loss (395,976 )   (496,875 )   (74,184 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (395,976 )   (496,875 )   (74,184 )


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2021		   June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
  RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents 1,431,317   1,148,597   171,481
Restricted cash 7,795   4,453   665
Short-term investments 63,757    
Accounts receivable, net 92,197   100,960   15,073
Contract assets, net 42,391   44,593   6,657
Inventories, net 123,210   129,637   19,355
Prepayments and other current assets, net 60,279   34,845   5,205
Total current assets 1,820,946   1,463,085   218,436
Non-current assets:          
Equity method investment 910   733   109
Convertible note receivable   5,000   746
Property and equipment, net 325,438   301,249   44,975
Operating right-of-use assets 81,007   66,655   9,951
Intangible assets, net 5,150   3,354   500
Other non-current assets 45,136   21,198   3,165
Total non-current assets 457,641   398,189   59,446
TOTAL ASSETS   2,278,587   1,861,274   277,882


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2021		     June 30,
2022		     June 30,
2022		  
  RMB RMB US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable 63,080     56,495     8,434  
Deferred revenue 142,871     163,093     24,349  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 127,892     98,435     14,696  
Customer deposits 972     1,052     157  
Short-term borrowing 2,370     2,370     354  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 34,999     38,005     5,674  
Total current liabilities 372,184     359,450     53,664  
Non-current liabilities:      
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 49,316     32,349     4,830  
Other non-current liabilities 11,776     37,242     5,560  
Total non-current liabilities 61,092     69,591     10,390  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 433,276     429,041     64,054  

Shareholders’ equity:

      
Class A ordinary shares 116     116     18  
Class B ordinary shares 21     21     3  
Additional paid-in capital 4,280,956     4,431,603     661,621  
Contra equity-prepayment for equity forward     (66,850 )   (9,980 )
Accumulated deficits (2,228,713 )   (2,752,238 )   (410,898 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (207,069 )   (180,419 )   (26,936 )
Total shareholders’ equity 1,845,311     1,432,233     213,828  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,278,587     1,861,274     277,882  


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

  For the three months ended
  June 30, 2021
   June 30, 2022
   June 30, 2022
  RMB RMB US$
Net cash used in operating activities (118,998 )   (109,274 )   (16,318 )
Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (67,577 )   30,729     4,590  
Net cash used in financing activities (8,961 )   (69,559 )   (10,384 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (34,085 )   26,279     3,924  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (229,621 )   (121,825 )   (18,188 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 2,112,886     1,274,875     190,334  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,883,265     1,153,050     172,146  
       

  For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021
   June 30, 2022
   June 30, 2022  
  RMB RMB US$
Net cash used in operating activities (232,143 )   (253,634 )   (37,871 )
Net cash generated from investing activities 220,752     17,718     2,649  
Net cash used in financing activities (13,123 )   (73,493 )   (10,971 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,427 )   23,347     3,485  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (41,941 )   (286,062 )   (42,708 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,925,206     1,439,112     214,854  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,883,265     1,153,050     172,146  
       

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

    For the three months ended  
  March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   December 31,
2021		   March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		    
  (RMB in thousands)
Gross profit:  
Central laboratory channel 55,212   58,681   58,387   65,985   50,574   57,575    
In-hospital channel 20,070   29,426   31,111   34,194   33,396   20,012    
Pharma research and development channel 1,658   2,124   2,098   5,200   3,610   5,015    
Total gross profit 76,940   90,231   91,596   105,379   87,580   82,602    
Add: depreciation and amortization:              
Central laboratory channel 117   284   1,254   995   2,553   2,545    
In-hospital channel 79   113   109   130   93   1,428    
Pharma research and development channel 10   40   19   856   2,493   4,327    
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues 206   437   1,382   1,981   5,139   8,300    
Non-GAAP gross profit：              
Central laboratory channel 55,329   58,965   59,641   66,980   53,127   60,120    
In-hospital channel 20,149   29,539   31,220   34,324   33,489   21,440    
Pharma research and development channel 1,668   2,164   2,117   6,056   6,103   9,342    
Total non-GAAP gross profit 77,146   90,668   92,978   107,360   92,719   90,902    
Non-GAAP gross margin：              
Central laboratory channel 74.2 % 73.7 % 75.7 % 77.9 % 71.6 % 76.5 %  
In-hospital channel 69.5 % 72.9 % 71.4 % 66.1 % 68.4 % 62.7 %  
Pharma research and development channel 54.4 % 31.9 % 51.8 % 64.0 % 49.4 % 51.7 %  
Total non-GAAP gross margin 72.4 % 71.2 % 73.4 % 72.9 % 68.4 % 69.5 %  

Related Stories

Rubrik Surpasses $400 Million in Subscription ARR and Launches Rubrik Zero Labs, Data Threat Research Unit to Help Combat Global Cyber Events

Lumos Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Alimera Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting ILUVIEN® Real World Data at EURETINA Annual Congress

AVEO Oncology Announces Participation at Investor Conferences in September

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Grants Fast Track Designation for Longeveron’s Lomecel-B™ Product for Treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) in Infants

Vaxart Names Biotech Veteran Ray Stapleton Chief Technology Officer

You may have missed

Rubrik Surpasses $400 Million in Subscription ARR and Launches Rubrik Zero Labs, Data Threat Research Unit to Help Combat Global Cyber Events

Lumos Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Alimera Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting ILUVIEN® Real World Data at EURETINA Annual Congress

AVEO Oncology Announces Participation at Investor Conferences in September

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Grants Fast Track Designation for Longeveron’s Lomecel-B™ Product for Treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) in Infants

error: Content is protected !!