WINkLink Native Utility Token: WIN is available for Trading on BitMart

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – August 31, 2022) – WINkLink has announced that their native utility token: WIN, will be available for trading on the BitMart exchange on Thursday, September 1.

BitMart is a decentralized exchange also known as a DEX founded in 2017 by Sheldon Xia. This announcement is a big step forward for the WINkLink community as BitMart is one of the largest DEXs worldwide with over 5 million users, is supported in 180 different countries, and has millions of transactions per day.

With the WIN token being listed for trading on BitMart, more users will have access to participating in the WINkLink ecosystem. WINkLink is an oracle built on the TRON blockchain that is fundamentally decentralized. An oracle is a third-party service that allows information to flow between smart contracts and the real world. It helps other software technology incorporate Web3 applications where data can be recorded and transferred properly.

In the case of WINkLink, there is a program to help motivate user nodes in order to actively grow the reach of the oracle platform. The basis for this is to gain nodes that are reliable and trustworthy with WIN tokens. Developers who wish to receive data from this oracle will pay the nodes in WIN tokens. This is a decentralized application that truly helps bridge the gap between the Web2 and Web3 worlds, while providing lots of utility for the users.

WINkLink’s decentralized mechanism allows smart contracts to connect with data from the real world fairly. As mentioned earlier, their native token will now be listed on BitMart, which means that more users will have the opportunity to support growing the WINkLink oracle. WINkLink has long been providing important features for different protocols across the Web3 space. For example, DeFi protocols benefit from the WINkLink oracle for its price quote provision for tokens that are being traded and the collateral on specific loans. DeFi projects can also utilize this data to further improve their protocols.

Running on the TRON network, WINkLink allows users to benefit from faster and more reliable transactions than most other major blockchains. Data can be integrated into a trustless and seamless process that helps expand the reach of Web3. WIN listing on BitMart is another milestone along the further development of the WINkLink oracle.

About WINkLink

As the first comprehensive oracle in the TRON ecosystem, WINkLink fully integrates the real world with the blockchain space, provides reliable and verifiable random numbers, and fully restores trust and improves user experience by tapping into data, events, and payment systems from the real world. WIN, a TRON-based TRC-20 token, is the governance token of the WINkLink oracle network, and has been listed on Binance, KuCoin, Poloniex, Bithumb, HitBTC, WazirX, and many other well-known international exchanges.

