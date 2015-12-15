C-COM Mobile Antenna Receives Viasat Type Approval

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2022) – C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) the leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced that it has received type approval for its iNetVu® Ka-75VP Ka-band vehicle mount antenna system from Viasat® Inc. for use on the networks that power the ViaSat Enterprise service. ViaSat is a provider of broadband and communication technologies and services.

Ka-75VP -Deployed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/132992_115b803534b97a01_005full.jpg

“The Ka-75VP mobile antenna system is the third iNetVu® vehicle mount auto-deploy antenna system to have successfully passed all mechanical and radio frequency (RF) testing as required by the ViaSat Auto-acquire Terminal Qualification process,” said Bilal Awada, CTO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. “We are pleased to be able to provide Viasat customers operating over Viasat1, Anik, and WildBlue satellites with an affordable 75cm Ka-band antenna.”

The product is designed for use by Broadcasters, Satellite News Gathering, Oil and Gas Exploration and First Responders, Telecom, and communications service providers as well as for the government and military markets.

Ka-75VP -Stowed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/132992_115b803534b97a01_006full.jpg

“C-COM’s new and approved antenna model uses the most advanced proprietary one button controller technology which has been field tested and enhanced over many years,” said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The antenna system is now in full production and is available for immediate delivery.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/132992_115b803534b97a01_007full.jpg

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 10,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company’s iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

# # #

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM’s expectations as to its performance after the COVID-pandemic and its intentions with respect to its Ka-band antenna version all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The COVID pandemic may last longer than expected or C-COM’s preparations may not translate into expected performance for any number of reasons, some of which are beyond C-COM Satellite Systems’ control. Anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, and new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.’s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company’s most recent MD&A available at www.SEDAR.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Tel: (613) 745-4110 ext. 4950

Fax: (613) 745-7144

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132992