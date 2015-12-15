SportNation Honored for Best UK Football Odds at Bookmaker Awards by Better Collective

Esports Entertainment Group’s betting site named top iGaming operator ahead of Premier League season launch

Hoboken, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2022) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (“EEG” or the “Company”) announced today that its iGaming platform SportNation was recognized for having the best UK football odds at the 2022 Bookmaker Awards.

“We are proud of our team at SportNation for being named a top iGaming operator by Better Collective,” said Michael Wilson, President of iGaming at Esports Entertainment Group. “We have an exceptional trading team that are worthy recipients of this recognition, given the constant passion, innovation and variety of markets they create and that our customers continue to enjoy. We take great pride in our product and with the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season, along with the World Cup approaching, we’ll continue rewarding all bets as well as offering exciting promotions and boosts around key global sporting events.”

SportNation offers a full online sports wagering and iGaming product to customers in the UK and Ireland.

“Esports Entertainment Group’s iGaming division continues to showcase what sets us apart from our competitors,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “The expert trading teams at SportNation and our other betting platforms including Bethard, Lucky Dino, and Vie.bet are proven to offer customers the best odds in the industry.”

Better Collective’s annual Bookmaker Awards honor the top bookmakers in up to 10 categories in four markets: Denmark, Poland, Sweden, and the UK. The awards are unique in the industry as they use data from bettors to understand what they consider important when choosing a bookmaker.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/MLS teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

[email protected]

Investor Relations Inquiries

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133238