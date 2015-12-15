Carbon Collective Launches Sustainable Investing Financial Literacy Initiative

Carbon Collective’s Learn to Earn initiative democratizes access to investing by providing a $100 bonus for new brokerage, IRA or Roth IRA accounts.





BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carbon Collective, a climate change-focused online investment advisor, today announced the launch of its sustainable investing financial literacy initiative, Learn to Earn.

Upon reading Carbon Collective’s free six-chapter e-book, The Ultimate Guide to Sustainable Investing and passing an online quiz that tests reader’s knowledge about the book’s subjects, Carbon Collective will deposit a $100 bonus into new investment accounts that are opened on the platform, including brokerage, Roth IRA, or traditional IRA options.

Learn to Earn’s mission is to democratize access to investing and raise awareness about the intersection of money and climate change.

“Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time. We need to dramatically increase our investments in climate solutions, but access to sustainable investing is often limited,” said Zach Stein, co-founder and chief investment officer, Carbon Collective. “Our goal is to educate investors about the importance of sustainable investing and encourage immediate action, by providing a financial incentive to get started.”

To score the $100 bonus, readers must answer 15 of the quiz’s 20 questions correctly. The incentive doesn’t apply to existing account holders. It applies only to U.S. citizens or residents.

The Ultimate Guide to Sustainable Investing describes how investing in companies that are solving climate change are poised to provide superior long-term investment returns. Shareholders have the power to change corporations, which play a significant role in the climate change solution. The book empowers readers to use investing as a vehicle to build long-term wealth and as a way to personally help solve climate change.

“We aren’t waiting for schools and universities to teach personal finance in class,” said Brooke Tomasetti, director of financial education and community, Carbon Collective. “More education is needed on the basics of investing and the importance of sustainable investing. This powerful combination – finance and sustainability – is key to solving climate change.”

Carbon Collective offers sustainable investment portfolios for individuals and businesses. The portfolios are low fee, highly diversified and are fully divested from companies exposed to fossil fuels. Due to a lack of investment options in climate solutions, Carbon Collective developed a proprietary list of 169 companies that are building solutions for climate change.

To read the book and take the quiz, please visit: https://www.carboncollective.co/sustainable-investing-quiz

About Carbon Collective

Carbon Collective is a climate change-focused online investment advisor. Carbon Collective makes investing in climate solutions accessible to all investors with low fee, zero minimum, and highly diversified investment portfolios. The Company augments its investment strategy with shareholder advocacy, leveraging member’s votes to advocate for corporate climate action. Founded by Zach Stein and James Regulinski, and backed by prominent venture capital firms like Precursor Ventures and My Climate Journey, Carbon Collective is out to disrupt the finance industry and solve climate change.

Disclaimers

Advisory services provided by Carbon Collective Investment LLC (“Carbon Collective”), an SEC-registered investment adviser. A copy of Carbon Collective’s current written disclosure statement (Form CRS and ADV) discussing Carbon Collective’s business operations, services, and fees is available at the SEC’s investment adviser public information website – www.adviserinfo.sec.gov or our legal documents here.

The articles and research support materials available on this site are educational and are not intended to be investment or tax advice. Carbon Collective uses unaffiliated third party research and data it believes to be reliable, but is not responsible for the accuracy or completeness thereof.

Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Before investing, consider your investment objectives and Carbon Collective’s charges and expenses. For more details, see our Form CRS, Form ADV Part 2 and other disclosures.

Contacts

Media Contact

Breene Murphy



Carbon Collective



[email protected]

Scott Gamm



Strategy Voice Associates



[email protected]