OpenSesame Appoints Tamar Elkeles, PhD, and Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenSesame today announced it has appointed Tamar Elkeles, PhD, and Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors. Dr. Elkeles is a highly regarded Chief Human Resources Officer and thought leader, advising globally on Talent, Learning, Human Resources, and Organization Development. Ms. Rollins has served hundreds of companies during her career at Deloitte, where she held various leadership positions in their U.S. Technology, Media, and Telecommunications practice, Audit Innovation and Transformation, and Diversity and Inclusion initiatives.

Both executives bring decades of experience in technology, talent, finance, and governance to OpenSesame.

Dr. Elkeles has spent 30 years in the human capital space working with technology companies, including 25 years as the Chief Learning and Talent Officer at Qualcomm. She has held key positions in the tech industry, including Chief Human Resources Officer, Chief Talent Executive, and Chief People Officer. In these roles, Dr. Elkeles has led global-scale human capital programs, including talent acquisition, talent development, compensation, benefits, HR systems, organization design, employee communications, DEI, and worldwide HR operations. She has authored four books on Human Capital and was named CLO of the Year by CLO Magazine. Tamar’s governance roles include Board Director for GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) and G3 VRM (NASDAQ: GGGVU). She holds both an M.S. and PhD in Organizational Psychology.

“The workforce is in a state of transition. Companies are investing in their talent through training as a key differentiator for attraction and retention,” Ms. Elkeles said. “And OpenSesame is at the forefront, providing solutions to leverage learning and development in this new world of work.”

For the past 30 years, Ms. Rollins has guided companies through complex and challenging corporate governance, audit, and reporting processes, especially during periods of high growth. During her 28 years with Deloitte, Ms. Rollins held key leadership roles, including Audit and Assurance partner. Her experiences in innovative and cutting-edge companies prepared her well for corporate governance roles. She is currently a member of the boards of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), Xometry, Inc. (Nasdaq: XMTR), Science 37 Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), and Dwolla, Inc., as well as several non-profit entities, the Austin Healthcare Council, Great Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Austin Chapter of Ascend. Ms. Rollins holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics-Accounting and International Relations from Claremont McKenna College.

“OpenSesame’s growth trajectory is remarkable,” Ms. Rollins said. “The company’s offerings are invaluable with a broad course catalog and ability to expand the elearning footprint to people not already exposed to online learning. Plus, the capacity to easily customize courses into native languages is a market differentiator for the company’s quality programming versus its competitors.”

In a short time, companies worldwide have reimagined how to develop their employees remotely. For global and remote workforces across all industries, OpenSesame is an indispensable solution with a catalog of 25,000+ elearning courses in 19 languages and courses from world-class content partners such as TED and Harvard Business Publishing.

“The services and breadth of courses we offer are changing the way people learn and work throughout the world. It starts with the people and expertise we have attracted to build OpenSesame,” said Don Spear, CEO of OpenSesame. “Ms. Rollins and Dr. Elkeles bring valuable practitioner perspectives and decades of experience in global growth, change, diversity, and scalability.”

To meet the unmet training needs of today’s virtual workforce, OpenSesame combines the best publishers and subject-matter experts with its own curation team. Learning administrators can easily customize and deploy specific learning paths across any organization.

“OpenSesame continues to invest in partnerships, technology, and customization,” said Chris Bounds, Chairman of the Board at OpenSesame. “The modern workforce expects customized content that is easy to engage with—personalization is crucial to the future of learning.”

