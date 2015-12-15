CareView Communications Releases Software Version 5.6

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced its latest updates to its CareView Patient Safety System®, Version 5.6, which includes system integration with Vocera and Hillrom, paving the way for a new paradigm in clinical workflow management.

With these integrations, safety technicians can request floor staff to intervene directly from the SitterView® interface at the press of a button. Leveraging native integrations with the hospital’s communication infrastructure reduces the time it takes for floor staff to assist the patient and the risk of human error.

“We work with each hospital partner to create a communication strategy and clinical workflow that allows them to achieve results while leveraging their existing infrastructure,” said Shauna Buck, CareView’s Senior Director of Clinical Operations.

“This release and the integration with Vocera and Hillrom allow the CareView Patient Safety System to improve clinical workflows and response times, providing a seamless solution across various clinical tools,” said Steve Johnson, CareView’s CEO. “CareView and our partners are heralding in the next generation of patient care to improve care coordination and foster better patient outcomes.”

The CareView Patient Safety System, including its patented Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails®, uses predictive technology to differentiate between normal patient movements and behaviors of an at-risk patient. This results in fewer false alarms, quicker staff interventions, and a significant reduction in patient falls.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

