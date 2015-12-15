Scale Computing Celebrates 10 Years as a Trailblazer In the Fast-Growing Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Edge Computing Markets

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCI—Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its 10-year-anniversary as a leading technology platform in the flourishing Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) software market. It was at the VMWorld conference in 2012 that Scale Computing originally positioned itself as an early competitor in the nascent HCI industry with the introduction of the HC3 appliance and has since established itself as one of the industry’s most innovative and sustainable hyperconverged solution providers, offering a cost-effective, highly reliable, and easy-to-use VMware alternative.

In the intervening ten years, Scale Computing has been widely recognized by end-users and industry analysts alike for its innovative technology, leadership, and award-winning customer support. With an obsessive focus on customer success, Scale Computing is one of the highest rated HCI solutions in the market, amassing more than 1,300 positive end-user reviews, including over 550 reviews on TechValidate, 400 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights; nearly 300 reviews on TrustRadius, and over 50 five-star reviews on Spiceworks.

“As noted in our customer survey from last year, more than 70% of Scale Computing customers came to us directly from VMware due to concerns relating to cost and complexity,” said Jeff Ready, CEO of Scale Computing. “Our ten-year journey in the HCI market has taken us from creating IT infrastructure platforms for customers and partners in their on-premises data centers to extending Scale Computing Platform technologies to customers who want to run applications outside of the data center with cloud-like simplicity. We are grateful to all of our customers and partners who have supported us during this period of growth and are excited about what the next ten years will bring.”

Scale Computing has also been recognized for its leadership role in the HCI category by leading industry analysts and IT publications, including multiple inclusions in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for HCI Software as well as being named Product of the Year by both SearchStorage and CRN. Scale Computing has also twice been recognized as Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice for HCI software and has been a multi-year Winner of the Annual Report Card by CRN in which solution providers score vendors in 24 technology categories based on their performance in product innovation, support, and partnership.

For those interested in learning more about the benefits of moving away from traditional VMware implementations, and are looking for an incredibly scalable, centrally managed, and highly available infrastructure experience, we invite you to take the first step with Scale Computing. A number of influential industry analysts alongside Scale Computing partners and customers have recorded a brief video congratulating Scale Computing on its 10 year HCI anniversary which can be viewed here. Scale Computing’s co-founders, Jeff Ready and Scott Loughmiller, also recorded a short video to commemorate the occasion which can be seen here.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

Contacts

Blair Moreland



ZAG Communications for Scale Computing



[email protected]