Chris Kelly from National Grid to Join AiDash Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AiDash, a leading provider of satellite and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Kelly, former Chief Operating Officer of National Grid, to its advisory board. Kelly has over 30 years of experience in energy with National Grid where he improved grid reliability and reduced interruptions for National Grid’s 3 million customers.

“We have come to know Chris through our many engagements with National Grid and he has come to know us,” says Abhishek Singh, co-founder, and CEO of AiDash. “Having him join our advisory board is a phenomenal step in helping our vision of using complex technologies like satellite analytics and AI to deliver full stack deep domain solutions for the utility industry. His insights into the operations of a major energy company and his understanding of sustainability challenges and opportunities will be invaluable as we grow our portfolio of climate technology offerings.”

AiDash’s advisory board adds unparalleled industry knowledge and direct experience to the company’s staff to help identify market challenges and solutions, influence product development, shape go-to-market plans, and advise on the company’s strategic direction. The advisory board will grow over time as AiDash’s opportunities expand and evolve.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw when I first learned about AiDash’s climate technology,” says Kelly. “This young company has a mature suite of satellite-enabled products that is already helping over 60 utilities gain crucial insights about their grid and helping in grid resiliency through transforming traditional programs like utility vegetation management, storm planning and management, etc. I couldn’t be more excited to help them on their mission to create a greener, cleaner, safer planet from space.”

With his impressive background and expertise, AiDash knows Chris is an ideal addition to their advisory board. The advisory board is complemented by a newly created team of in-house evangelists with deep industry and domain expertise. Evangelists include certified arborists with expertise in vegetation management, wildfire, and storm risk mitigation, plus specialists in grid resiliency, pipeline integrity and sustainability.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company on a mission to transform operations, maintenance, and sustainability in industries with geographically distributed assets by using satellites and AI at scale. With access to a continual, near real-time stream of critical data, utilities, energy, mining, and other core industries can make more informed decisions and build optimized long-term plans, all while reducing costs, improving reliability, and achieving sustainability goals. To learn more about how AiDash is helping core industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, visit www.aidash.com.

