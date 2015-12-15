impact.com Announces Appointment of Ning Wang to Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–impact.com, the leading partnership management platform, announced today the appointment of Ning Wang, a seasoned executive with more than 20 years’ experience leading fast growing technology companies, to its Board of Directors. Wang is the CEO of Offensive Security, the leading cybersecurity training and certification company behind the industry gold standard OSCP certification and the open source Kali Linux operating system.

In her role on the impact.com board, Wang will offer strategic financial guidance to drive the goals of the company and support its vision to transform the way businesses create and manage all types of partnerships. A Ph.D. in physics, and a background leading engineering, product and finance operations, Wang has a unique set of analytical problem solving skills she uses to lead businesses and achieve results.

“I’m honored to contribute to the board’s efforts to help impact.com scale to the next level by developing and leveraging key data driven insights across multiple functional areas, and guiding strategic decision making,” Wang said. “I’ve followed impact.com for a long time and am impressed by how the company is truly pioneering the potential of partnerships, and I’m excited to bring my experiences and perspectives to help support the company’s strategy for its next phase of growth.”

Previously, Wang was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of HackerOne, the world’s leading hacker powered security platform used by all leading technology firms and U.S. Department of Defense. She also previously served as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer for four other technology and e-commerce companies including lynda.com, now owned by LinkedIn Learning, and Eucalyptus Systems Inc.. Wang also previously worked at McKinsey & Company as a consultant.

“We are so pleased to welcome Ning Wang to our board. She brings a passion for transforming businesses and decades of experience navigating complex environments and leading successful organizations,” said Per Pettersen, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of impact.com. “As growth through partnerships becomes more crucial than ever before, Ning deepens the board’s expertise with her leadership, winning attitude, and wealth of knowledge about how technology can create transformational growth, and further solidify impact.com’s clear market leading position.”

Wang holds her Ph.D. in physics from University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelor of science in physics from Peking University. In 2019, she won the Rising Stars award from SC Media as CEO of Offensive Security and was featured in Forbes Magazine.

