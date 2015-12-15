Cleanwatts Presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cleanwatts, the leading climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world, presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market.





Tommy Freeman comes to Cleanwatts from Alturus with nearly a decade of experience in the Clean Energy space. His expertise includes residential and commercial solar, energy-efficiency, project finance, micro-grids, and developing community-wide electrification and efficiency programs. In Cleanwatts he will be responsible for the development of Renewable Energy Communities within Local Energy Markets around the US.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at Cleanwatts. The mission to help communities build clean, resilient, energy systems that serve their citizens at a local level is inspiring. As we move forward in the energy transition, we must take special care in building new infrastructure the right way…and the Cleanwatts Renewable Energy Community model is a prime example of what needs to be built in every community in America.” – Tommy Freeman.

This is another important decision taken by Cleanwatts to reinforce its international growth path, focused on strengthening its presence in the US market, in order to provide the best digital energy management solutions to companies and communities where it matters most: locally.

“Cleanwatts recognizes that people are the most important asset for our business, and we are delighted Tommy Freeman has joined our team leading energy communities on the journey to a more sustainable energy future with electrification which is decarbonized, digitalized and democratized.



Tommy brings over a decade of energy efficiency industry experience related to energy infrastructure of both hardware and software assets critical for community energy project development and infrastructure funding. We encourage you to contact Tommy directly for more information.” – Michael Mahan, President of Cleanwatts Americas.

About Cleanwatts

We are a climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world. We achieve this by optimizing the consumption, generation, storage, trading, and balancing of clean energy, where it matters most: locally.

We deliver value by creating and managing Renewable Energy Communities, deploying our domain expertise, proprietary technology, financial capital, and management capabilities for the benefit of our clients.

At the heart of our offering stands Cleanwatts™ OS, our Operating System specifically designed to manage energy communities. Cleanwatts™ OS is a modular, interoperable, and localizable cloud-based platform that seamlessly connects the dots between behind-the-meter optimization for community members, front-of-the-meter grid resiliency, and transaction management for local energy markets.

We are now actively managing a growing list of over 100 energy communities built by our very own REC Factory: a highly skilled cross-functional team, committed to working closely with anchor clients, town halls, and other community members to develop the best solution for each local community that we serve. Building on the success of our first REC Factory in Portugal, we’re now replicating this level of engagement in other geographies around the world.

We are building a world in which clean energy is decentralized, digitalized, and democratized.

