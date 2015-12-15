KBRA Releases Equipment Loan & Lease Indices for July 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its Equipment Loan & Lease indices for July 2022, providing monthly credit trends across securitized loan and lease pools.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Brian Ford, CFA, Managing Director

Structured Finance Research

Joanne DeSimone, Senior Director

ABS Commercial

Ted Burbage, Managing Director

