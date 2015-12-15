H.I.G. Capital Appoints Carlos Soto as Head of U.S. Private Equity Business Development

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BusinessDevelopment–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $50 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that Carlos Soto has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Private Equity Business Development.

Carlos will be responsible for leading the business development and transaction origination efforts for all of H.I.G.’s U.S. private equity funds. With over 12 years of private equity origination experience, Carlos joins H.I.G. from MSD Partners, where he was a Managing Director and Head of Business Development in the Private Capital Group. Prior to MSD Partners, Carlos was a Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Comvest Partners, where he was responsible for managing the private equity origination team. Prior to Comvest, Mr. Soto was a member of the business development team at The Gores Group.

Doug Berman, Head of U.S. Private Equity at H.I.G., added, “We have known Carlos for many years, and are excited to have him joining the H.I.G. team. He has a long history in private equity, having managed business development for several top tier firms. Carlos has outstanding long-term relationships throughout the entire private equity ecosystem, and we look forward to working with him to continue expanding the H.I.G. platform.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

