Clearside Biomedical to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2022

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2022:

BTIG Biotechnology Conference

Panel Discussion

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 am ET

New York, NY

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:35 am ET

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Panel Discussion and Corporate Presentation

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 am ET

A link to available live and archived webcasts may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s proprietary SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside’s first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, is commercially available in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

