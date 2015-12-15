Tilray Wellness Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for CBD Beverages

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced that Fresh Hemp Foods, Ltd., a part of the Company’s Tilray Wellness division, has signed a distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”), the preeminent distributor of wine and spirits. The distribution agreement will provide Tilray Wellness with direct access to Southern Glazer’s distribution network reaching consumers everywhere from local bars and restaurants to independent and national grocery chains and convenience stores.

Jared Simon, President, of Tilray Wellness and Fresh Hemp Foods, said, “This agreement helps Tilray uniquely position itself to enter the multi-billion-dollar adult beverage category with a non-alcoholic, CBD beverage alternative, for consumers who want to relax and unwind.”

As the leading distributor of beverage alcohol and CBD beverages in the U.S., Southern Glazer’s will be the exclusive distribution partner for the Tilray Wellness CBD beverage portfolio across 13 states with additional opportunities to scale nationwide. This strategic agreement will allow Tilray Brands to develop a U.S. CBD beverage portfolio within familiar retail channels, which will transition the category out of the fringe and into the mainstream. Tilray is excited to tap into the industry’s most knowledgeable CBD sales team and be part of their industry-leading Proof® e-commerce platform so retailers have access to its CBD Beverage portfolio 24/7.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

