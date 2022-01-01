Code42 Incydr Restricts Insider Access and Stops Data Exfiltration of PII, Regulated and Sensitive Data with Nullafi Partnership

Joint integration redacts confidential data from files exfiltrated by high-risk and departing employees

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insiderrisk—Code42 Software, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced that it is working with Nullafi, a leader in real-time sensitive data detection and protection, to restrict access to regulated data – financial, healthcare, Personally Identifiable Information (PII) – or other sensitive data that may be accidentally or maliciously exposed by insiders. By limiting the PII, regulated and sensitive data that teams and employees are able to see, organizations that are required to comply with regulatory requirements are now better protected from data theft, leakage, inadvertent access and improper downloading by departing employees and other high-risk users.

The integration between the Code42 Incydr™ product and Nullafi Shield™ detects, intercepts and redacts certain data across corporate applications and systems, like customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management and business intelligence (BI) tools. Using natural language policies rather than traditional methods of classification, security teams can apply the granular data access controls needed to ensure high-risk segments of insiders see only the data necessary to perform their jobs.

“Today, nearly three-quarters of organizations don’t know what data departing employees take to other companies when they leave. Because all data is important, it’s critical that IRM solutions ensure IP as well as regulated data, like PII and other sensitive business data, is not misused, leaked or stolen by employees and insiders,” said Ananth Appathurai, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and ecosystem for Code42. “One way to protect regulated data is by controlling who has access to certain information across your systems–and when. This integration allows security teams to stop exfiltration and meet the compliance needs of organizations from regulated industries.”

Specifically, the new integration between Incydr and Nullafi Shield:

Proactively obfuscates regulated data from users assigned to an Incydr watchlist by changing an employee’s data access policy in Nullafi Shield.

Mitigates risk by redacting predefined data types and fields before they are displayed on a user’s device.

Prevents exfiltration and protects regulated data across applications, such as CRM, BI and marketing automation systems.

Code42 Incydr is an Insider Risk Management solution that allows security teams to detect and respond to data exposure and exfiltration from corporate computers, cloud, and email systems in order to stop data leakage and theft without slowing users down. Nullafi Shield is an agentless, Zero Trust data security solution that works at the network layer to detect and redact data across applications, providing security teams with the granular data access controls needed to ensure users see only the data they need to see across all apps they use.

“The combined value proposition of Code42 and Nullafi is extremely compelling for our joint customers using the solution to automatically contain insider risks and threats,” said Robert Yoskowitz, co-founder and CEO of Nullafi. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with a company like Code42 that is tackling real insider risk issues at a time when the need to protect critical data, intellectual property and digital assets is at an all-time high.”

This is a free integration and is currently available for joint Code42 and Nullafi customers. Learn more about the integration on the Code42 site.

About Nullafi

Nullafi is a fast-growing provider of data security software that helps customers quickly, easily, and comprehensively detect and redact sensitive data, automate policy enforcement, and eliminate risks, such as data leakage, inadvertent access, and improper downloading – all while allowing business to continue without interruption. With Nullafi, users see only the data they need to see, giving organizations unprecedented control. The company serves primarily mid-market companies, technology resellers, and application developers in North America. With rave reviews from analysts, multiple patents granted, and key partnerships already established, Nullafi is well-positioned to transform data security as we know it. For more information, visit www.nullafi.com.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in Insider Risk Management (IRM), offering end-to-end data loss detection and response solutions. The Code42® Incydr™ product is native to the cloud and rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. Accelerating the effectiveness of Insider Risk programs are the Code42® Instructor™ microlearning solution, and Code42’s full suite of advisory services.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Designed to meet regulatory control requirements, Code42’s IRM solution is FEDRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other compliance frameworks. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category – now recognized by Gartner, IDC and Forrester – and is a founding member of the annual Insider Risk Summit and Insider Risk Community.

The company has several offices across the United States as well as an international office in London. Code42’s clients include large multinational organizations, such as Crowdstrike, Exabeam, BAYADA Home Health Care, Juniper Networks, Lending Club, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, North Highland, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, Snowflake, University of Georgia, User Testing, UTEX and Xactly.

