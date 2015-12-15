Coloured Ties Terminates Arnett Creek NSR Purchase Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 25, 2022) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0FRA) (“Coloured Ties” or the “Company”) provides the following corporate update.

On August 19, 2022, Coloured Ties announced that it had entered into an amended and restated royalty purchase agreement (the “Amended and Restated Agreement“) with BullRun Capital Inc. (“BullRun“) pursuant to which it would acquire (the “Acquisition“) a one percent (1%) net smelter return royalty (the “NSR Royalty“) on the Arnett Creek Gold Project currently being developed by Revival Gold Inc. (“Revival“). The Amended and Restated Agreement replaced the previously announced royalty purchase agreement.

Coloured Ties and Bullrun Capital have agreed to terminate the NSR Purchase Agreement, and the Company will not be pursuing the Arnett Creek NSR.

Through the Company’s relationship with Patriot Battery Metals, Coloured Ties has become introduced to several Australian based public companies and is currently investigating potential business relationships with these entities. There is no guarantee any transaction will transpire, and the Company will update shareholders as talks progress.

Mr. Kal Malhi, CEO, Coloured Ties states, “We remain committed to delivering great returns for our shareholders and after a careful review of the Arnett Creek NSR situation, we feel the Company’s capital can achieve better returns in other investments that currently exist in these depressed capital markets. We will continue to update shareholders on upcoming transactions as they transpire.”

