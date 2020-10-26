Eagle Eye Networks Offers Cloud Video Surveillance Workshops for Security and IT Resellers in India

One-day workshops in Mumbai and Delhi focus on technology and cybersecurity benefits of cloud video surveillance for businesses in India, AI education, sales training, and an option for technical certification

BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudvideosurveillance–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance and artificial intelligence, today announced it will offer two Cloud Video Surveillance Workshops (Mumbai on Sept. 1; Dehli on Sept. 2), educational opportunities for security and IT resellers who are interested in growing their businesses with cloud video surveillance.

Led by cloud video surveillance experts who also know the local market, these one-day in-person intensive workshops will give attendees in-depth information on:

Technology benefits of cloud video surveillance for businesses in India

Cybersecurity best practices in video surveillance

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) including Eagle Eye Smart Video Search and Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition)

Cloud video surveillance sales, installation and maintenance training

Technical certification option

Workshop seats are limited. Please use this form to register for the Mumbai or the Dehli workshop.

Thursday, Sept. 1 Mumbai Cloud Video Surveillance Workshop

Friday, Sept. 2 Dehli Cloud Video Surveillance Workshop

To learn more about Eagle Eye Networks visit een.com.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

