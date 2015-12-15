CTBC Investments Selects ICE FactSet Selected Financials and Data Industry Index for New ETF

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. (“CTBC Investments”) has selected the ICE FactSet® Selected Financials and Data Industry Index for its newly launched CTBC Selected Financials and Data Industry ETF.

The ICE FactSet Selected Financials and Data Industry Index (ICFSFDI) is a rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted equity benchmark designed to track the performance of leading exchanges, asset managers, banks and broker-dealers, and financial data and analytics companies that provide products and services in the global financial system. The CTBC Selected Financials and Data Industry ETF (Ticker: 00917) will use ICE’s index as its benchmark and is expected to list on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on August 26, 2022.

“We’re pleased that a leading asset manager like CTBC Investments will launch a new ETF benchmarked to an ICE index, offering exposure to the global capital markets and financial data industries,” said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services in APAC. “The companies contained in the index are at the forefront of the merging of finance and technology, which results in innovative new products and services for their clients. Our growing suite of thematic indices provide access to regional and global megatrends that are shaping the world we live in, while offering diversifying sources of return for investors’ portfolios.”

CTBC Investments is the third-largest asset management company in Taiwan in terms of assets under management in bond ETFs. This is the second CTBC ETF launched this year that is benchmarked to an ICE index and is part of a broader collaboration announced by the two companies in November 2020 to develop ESG indices and financial products for Taiwanese market participants.

“We all know that the market is becoming harder to invest, but the financial sector will remain a critical role in the economy,” said Eric Chang, President of CTBC Investments, “which is why the CTBC Selected Financials and Data Industry ETF seeks to provide investors in Taiwan a way to invest in world-leading financial services, such as asset management companies, banks, stock exchanges, etc.”

ICE’s global family of indices serves as the performance benchmark for more than $1.5 trillion in assets managed by investors around the globe. For more information about ICE’s Indices, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/indices.

