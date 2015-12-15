COMPASS Pathways plc announces second quarter 2022 financial results and business highlights

LONDON, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Highlights: Kabir Nath appointed as Chief Executive Officer

Phase III program submitted to FDA and under review

COMP360 phase II study in anorexia nervosa launched

Cash position at 30 June 2022 of $207.2 million

Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the second quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

George Goldsmith, Executive Chairman of COMPASS Pathways, said, “Our decision to appoint Kabir Nath as our new CEO comes at the ideal time as we enter the late stages of COMP360 development and plan for regulatory approval and commercialization. Kabir’s dedication to our mission, extensive experience in leading the commercialization of innovative therapies and track record of successful strategic growth are precisely what COMPASS needs to advance our goal to bring COMP360 psilocybin therapy to the large number of patients who are not currently served by existing treatments. I look forward to working closely with him as Chairman.”

Goldsmith continued, “Following our end of phase II meeting with FDA, we have submitted our Phase 3 protocols and they are under review. We are pleased with the progress and remain on track to start our phase III clinical program this year. We also continue to expand our clinical development of COMP360 therapy with the commencement of a phase II study in anorexia nervosa, a condition of significant unmet need for which there are no FDA approved pharmacological treatment options.”

Business highlights

COMPASS expands leadership:

Kabir Nath appointed as Chief Executive Officer Most recently served as Senior Managing Director of global pharmaceuticals at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and previously as President and CEO of Otsuka’s North America Pharmaceutical Business



George Goldsmith remains COMPASS’ Executive Chairman until 31 December 2022 to facilitate the transition, and will remain as active Chairman after that Goldsmith will continue helping shape COMPASS’ leadership in public-private partnerships, advocacy and policy efforts to improve outcomes in mental health at scale



COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression (TRD):

End-of-phase II meeting held with FDA in April 2022, phase III protocols have been submitted to FDA and are under review

Design of phase III program to be shared at a virtual investor day planned for on 12 October Event will also cover commercial strategy, digital tools, and pipeline including KOL perspectives

Phase III TRD program expected to commence in fourth quarter 2022

Additional COMP360 development activities:

Phase II study in anorexia nervosa launched across four world-leading research institutes in the UK and US (King’s College London, Columbia University Medical Center, University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Sheppard Pratt)

Positive early signals from an exploratory, open-label investigator-initiated study in anorexia nervosa presented in May

Phase II trial in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) expanded to include Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, with internationally recognized PTSD expert Dr. Rachel Yehuda as Principal Investigator, in addition to King’s College London

Investigator-led study in adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) launched, the first ever mechanistic study of psilocybin in autistic adults, co-sponsored by Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust

10 granted patents issued to date covering composition, formulation and method of use

Investigator-initiated studies underway across numerous additional indications

Identification of new potential novel drug candidates through the COMPASS Discovery Center

Strategic partnership formed in March 2022 to launch The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation to accelerate research and develop new models of mental healthcare in the UK, in partnership with South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust (SLaM), and IoPPN at King’s College London

Financial highlights

Net loss for the three months ended 30 June 2022 was $21.0 million, or $0.50 loss per share (including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.2 million), compared with $17.5 million or $0.44 loss per share, during the same period in 2021 (including non-cash-share-based compensation expense of $1.9 million).

Net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2022 was $42.2 million, or $1.00 loss per share (including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $6.3 million), compared with $30.2 million or $0.79 loss per share, during the same period in 2021 (including non-cash-share-based compensation expense of $3.6 million).

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $15.9 million for the three months ended 30 June 2022, compared with $11.4 million during the same period in 2021. Of this increase, $0.2 million relates to an increase in external development expenses as we continue to investigate COMP360 psilocybin therapy in clinical and pre-clinical trials. A further $1.6 million and $0.9 million were attributable to personnel expenses and non-cash share-based compensation respectively, due to increased headcount. In addition, other expenses increased $1.9 million, which primarily related to an increase in external consulting expenses.

R&D expenses were $31.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2022, compared with $18.2 million during the same period in 2021. Of this increase, $5.2 million relates to an increase in external development expenses as we continue to investigate COMP360 psilocybin therapy in clinical and pre-clinical trials. A further $4.3 million and $1.9 million were attributable to personnel expenses and non-cash share-based compensation respectively, due to increased headcount. In addition, other expenses increased $1.7 million primarily related to an increase in external consulting expenses.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $11.3 million for the three months ended 30 June 2022 compared with $8.2 million during the same period in 2021. The increase was attributable to an increase of $0.7 million and $0.4 million in personnel expenses and non-cash share-based compensation respectively, due to increased headcount. There was a further increase of $1.7 million in legal and professional fees and $0.3 million in facilities and other expenses.

G&A expenses were $21.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2022 compared with $14.9 million during the same period in 2021. The increase was attributable to an increase of $1.7 million and $0.8 million in personnel expenses and non-cash share-based compensation respectively, due to increased headcount. There was a further increase of $3.2 million in legal and professional fees and $0.8 million in facilities and other expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents were $207.2 million as of 30 June 2022, compared with $273.2 million as of 31 December 2021.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also running a phase II clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 207,177 $ 273,243 Restricted cash 104 104 Prepaid income tax — 332 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,713 21,621 Total current assets 231,994 295,300 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Investment 470 525 Property and equipment, net 681 398 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,087 3,696 Deferred tax assets 1,994 766 Other assets 410 213 Total assets $ 238,636 $ 300,898 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,354 $ 2,564 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,710 10,308 Operating lease liabilities – current 2,169 2,235 Total current liabilities 13,233 15,107 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities – non-current 818 1,379 Total liabilities 14,051 16,486 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares, £0.008 par value; 42,522,397 and 42,019,874 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 440 435 Deferred shares, £21,921.504 par value; one share authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 451,453 444,750 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (15,487) 8,840 Accumulated deficit (211,849) (169,641) Total shareholders’ equity 224,585 284,412 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 238,636 $ 300,898

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)