Covetrus Names Margie B. Pritchard General Counsel

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Covetrus® (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the appointment of Margie B. Pritchard as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, reporting to Ben Wolin, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Covetrus.

Prior to being named as General Counsel, Pritchard most recently served as Vice President, Deputy Counsel at Covetrus, where she was responsible for corporate and board governance, public reporting, advising investor relations, employment matters including compensation, and providing general legal counsel to executive management.

“Margie has been serving as Interim General Counsel since December 2021, and we are thrilled to have her take up the post as a permanent member of our leadership team,” said Ben Wolin, President and CEO at Covetrus. “Her breadth of experience and impressive legal acumen have already proven to be invaluable, and the Company is fortunate to now more broadly benefit from her trusted guidance and demonstrated ability to help drive Covetrus’ growth.”

Pritchard brings over 30 years of experience to her role from a top-tier law firm, in-house general counsel positions and various entrepreneurial endeavors across diverse business sectors.

“I’m excited to expand my role at Covetrus,” said Margie B. Pritchard. “As a leader within the global animal-health space, Covetrus has many opportunities for growth and innovation, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help drive both.”

Pritchard is a graduate of Rutgers Law School, Newark, and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

