KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes, affordably priced from the $370,000s.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park.

The new homes at Glenwood showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large backyards. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths and range in size from 1,200 to 2,400 square feet. The new neighborhood hosts a children’s play area, and homebuyers will enjoy the proximity to popular schools.

“Our new, gated community, Glenwood, is situated in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas, convenient to Blue Diamond Road, Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers,” said Aaron Hirschi, President of KB Home’s Las Vegas division. “The new community is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation. As with other KB Home communities, Glenwood provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Glenwood sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $370,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

