Cross River Celebrates National Nonprofit Day

FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, today celebrates National Nonprofit Day, a day which brings awareness to nonprofit organizations and their lifechanging impact on communities.

“Cross River is proud of our unwavering commitment to community,” said Miriam L. Wallach, Head of Social Responsibility at Cross River. “Whether in our backyard or in someone else’s, through both equity and sweat equity, there is a thorough commitment to doing what is needed, where it is needed. Top down, the pledge to “do good” is at the very core of what we do.”

As a leading financial technology company reshaping global finance and financial inclusion, Cross River is deeply invested in supporting initiatives that help communities drive positive change for a better future. Cross River’s social impact spans philanthropic giving and social responsibility initiatives, including significant employee engagement.

Cross River matches employees charitable giving (up to $500 per employee) and so far in 2022, the global Cross River team has donated to a diverse range of charities close to employees’ hearts. These include, but are not limited to: financial empowerment, health and human services, economic development, education, family and children’s services, international relief, animal rescue, religious institutions and sports programming. Cross River also encourages employees to give back and provides every employee—remote or Fort Lee based—with two paid volunteer days. To date, employees have volunteered in states beyond Cross River’s geographic footprint, including Texas, California, Louisiana, Washington and Pennsylvania. As the company continues to grow, so do Cross River’s community efforts, financial literacy programming and philanthropic giving.

Cross River’s giving arm, [email protected] Cross River, seeks to foster programming and initiatives focused on health, education and community support. [email protected] Cross River is a section 501(c)(3) organization funded by Cross River Bank that makes charitable grants and funds initiatives, programs and projects in both the U.S. and Israel that seek to provide nonprofit and community organizations with funds and services that they need to achieve their goals. [email protected] is intentional about aligning its mission to support the Bank’s regulatory compliance requirements under the Community Reinvestment Act. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, Cross River recognizes the role played by those that support the ongoing demands for services directly benefitting low-moderate-income communities and individuals, providing vital services like social services, job training, youth development programing and financial education.

