Cross River Doubles Down on Community Commitment with Spotlight on Financial Literacy

Company continues to take innovative approach to financial literacy education by highlighting how technology can propel financial inclusion

Two events lead the charge in August, focusing on diversity and expansion to benefit even more families

FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, today announced additional financial literacy efforts to kick-off the month of August, including programming for veterans as well an organization that serves students with intellectual or physical challenges and their families.

“At Cross River, we are utilizing innovation to change lives by reinventing the way financial services are accessed,” said Phil Goldfeder, SVP, Global Public Affairs at Cross River. “Financial literacy is critical to ensure that every family can chart a better financial and economic future.”

Together with New Jersey Small Business Development Center (NJSBDC) at Fairleigh Dickinson University, on Wednesday, August 3rd, Cross River led a financial literacy program for veterans and their families in partnership with the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce, the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC), the Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, New Jersey Veterans Network and the Hudson County Office of Veterans’ Affairs.

In conjunction with longstanding partner, Operation HOPE, a leading nonprofit focused on financial literacy, Cross River also hosted a financial literacy class for the organization Makor, a professional non-profit agency providing broad spectrum of support, care and services to individuals with intellectual or physical challenges and their families. The event was live streamed in two of Makor’s residential homes in Brooklyn, and a link to the workshop was also shared more widely with the Makor community. This event not only served Makor, but neighboring communities in Brooklyn, too.

Cross River is reshaping and powering the future of global finance by creating access to safe and affordable financial services to communities historically left out, always maintaining the highest level of consumer protection and regulatory compliance. Cross River’s leading technology helps break down traditional barriers to capital, providing responsible financial solutions to empower businesses and consumers anytime, everywhere.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

Contacts

Cross River



Eden Hoffman



Phone: 201-808-7000 x538



[email protected]