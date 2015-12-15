Cudd Well Control Launches Game-Changing Wellhead Audit Platform

Patent-Pending Tool Dramatically Increases Efficiency, Traceability and Accuracy

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cudd Well Control today announced the launch of its new Wellhead Audit inspection platform. Developed by Cudd’s in-house engineering and technical experts, this advanced tool leverages the power of the Cloud in a patent-pending process that brings unprecedented efficiency, traceability, and accuracy to wellhead audits. This revolutionary platform is the first of its kind in the industry.

“Part of the CuddAssured™ brand, the Wellhead Audit platform emphasizes our commitment to expanding our portfolio of technologically advanced solutions, and this launch is a perfect way to mark our 45-yearanniversary,” said Andy Ferguson, President, Cudd Well Control. “Whether you’re buying or selling wells or executing regular maintenance programs, it is imperative to know the conditions of your wells and the risks associated with them. This cloud-based system is new for the well control business and a game-changer that provides unparalleled asset protection as well as safer and more reliable operations.”

A Single Platform for Multiple Wells

By using this efficient tool with its automated, immediate reporting, operators can quickly see the condition of their wells, including any problems with corrosion, valve functionality and pressure, on one platform and have a preliminary report on site the moment the audit is done. As a result, what used to take a few days to complete can now be accomplished in less than an hour. Ideal for production wells or storage wells, the Wellhead Audit tool is fully customizable to each customer’s operational requirements.

“For customers with wells in remote locations, the tool allows them to complete more audits in a day and have that information at their fingertips immediately,” said Bhavesh Ranka, P.E. Operations Manager/Sr. Well Control Engineer. “Our experienced engineers will conduct a thorough onsite inspection of the surface of the wellhead to identify potential risks with corrosion, valve functionality, pressure and more, then send immediate audit results so customers can identify trends that may negatively impact their operations and take proactive measures to avoid any issues.”

“We saw the opportunity to give our customers advanced awareness of a well’s potential issues,” said Dustin Locklear, VP of Cudd Well Control and partner in the development of this platform. “Our dashboard categorizes the risks so that operators can prioritize and address problems early, before they escalate to a more critical condition.”

Conducted by Proven Well Control Professionals

All inspections with the Wellhead Audit platform are conducted by the same knowledgeable and experienced Cudd employees who deliver well intervention services across a range of applications for even the most demanding environments.

More About Cudd Well Control

For 45 years, Cudd Well Control has been an industry leader in rapid well control response and engineering services worldwide. Our rich history, tradition and experience continue to drive our people to provide superior services across all well phases. With our best-practices approach, you will receive 24-7 access to world-class well control engineering along with expert training to ensure operational excellence and reliable performance. Visit us at www.cuddwellcontrol.com.

