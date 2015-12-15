Sunbridge Energy Services Launches Natural Gas Compression Station in the Midland Basin

Helping to meet Permian operators’ emission reduction goals, the company’s natural gas compression station will come online this month in the North Midland Basin in partnership with the leading global manufacturer of high-pressure tanks and trailers, Hanwha Cimarron

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunbridge Energy Services, a provider of clean energy fuels in the Permian region, today announced that its natural gas compression station, located in the Midland Basin with a capacity of 50 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), will come online August 31, 2022.

Sunbridge Energy Services was formed by an executive team with decades of oil and gas drilling and operational experience whose mission is to provide environmentally clean, cost effective and reliable fuel alternatives to diesel for operators in the Permian Basin, helping meet their emissions reduction goals. The strategic location of the company’s new compression station, located in the north Midland Basin, will help minimize the number of necessary trailers and trucks while ensuring on time deliveries to all customers.

“Oil and gas producers in the Permian and nationally are quickly switching to dual fuel engines for completion, drilling and midstream operations that can run on clean fuel alternatives, like compressed natural gas, to improve emissions reductions,” said Michael Hinds, CEO of Sunbridge Energy Services. “Though there’s an abundance of supply and demand for compressed natural gas, there lacks a virtual pipeline that can transport clean fuels to operators at the highest standards for safety and service. The launch of our new facility in the Midland Basin is our first step to fulfilling our commitment to bridging this gap.”

In partnership with Hanwha Cimarron, the leading global manufacturer of high-pressure tanks and trailers, Sunbridge Energy Services is bringing the most advanced, patented composite tube technology – currently used by SpaceX, Shell, Nikola and others – where safety and reliability are paramount. It is the only tube of its kind that can pass the vacuum test and safely transport 100% compressed natural gas (CNG) and other clean fuels – i.e. renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen (H2).

Hanwha Cimarron’s Galaxy Type IV Trailers were chosen by Sunbridge Energy Services to transport these clean fuel alternatives because of their patented pressure vessel technology, superior certifications and accreditations. The initial delivery of 120 Galaxy Type IV Trailers, over the next 12-15 months, is part of a long-term 10-year agreement with Hanwha Cimarron.

Hinds continued, “In partnership with Hanwha Cimarron, Sunbridge Energy Services will be the safest and most reliable option for producers in the Permian to meet their alternative fuel needs including CNG, CNG-H2 blend and pure H2. We’re excited to build from the ground up a long-lasting infrastructure and network for the delivery of environmentally clean alternative fuels for the entire Permian.”

“We’re proud to be the high-pressure storage and transportation technology solution for Sunbridge Energy Services and to support their efforts to provide oil and gas operators in the Permian Basin with clean fuel solutions to meet their ESG needs,” said David Jeon, CEO of Hanwha Cimarron. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Sunbridge long into the future.”

Sunbridge Energy Services will be launching more compression stations throughout the Permian in the coming months. For more information, please visit: www.sunbridgeenergyservices.com

Sunbridge Energy Services is bringing environmentally clean, competitive and reliable fuel – compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and soon hydrogen (H2) – to the Permian Basin, supporting producers in their efforts to reduce emissions by replacing diesel with clean and cost-effective alternatives. Sunbridge’s expert executives utilize their decades of leading industry experience, outpacing competitors in our understanding of the upstream exploration and production industry to provide safe, cost-efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly fuel alternatives to producers. In partnership with Hanwha Cimarron, the leading global manufacturer of patented high-pressure tanks, Sunbridge has incorporated state-of-the-art, space-age technology in all aspects of our operation from advanced composite tube and trailer, to compression/fueling and PRS equipment. Sunbridge’s partnerships allow it to provide an unrivaled focus on safety, service and execution. For more information about Sunbridge Energy Services, visit: www.sunbridgeenergyservices.com.

Hanwha Solutions acquired Cimarron Composites in 2021, a leading company for design and manufacturing of patented high-quality, state-of-the-art COPV for a broad range of gas storage applications. Cimarron Composites originally began by Tom DeLay, in 2008, a 23-year veteran in materials science at NASA. Hanwha Cimarron currently manufactures large tanks for compressed hydrogen gas as well as tanks for cryogenic fuels used in space launch vehicles. This acquisition is part of Hanwha Solutions’ efforts to accelerate its expansion into the green-hydrogen industry in the United States. Hanwha Cimarron’s new 300,000 SF manufacturing facility is located in Opelika, Alabama. The company provides the technology to manufacture tanks for hydrogen tube trailers, ultra-high-pressure tanks for hydrogen filling stations and tanks for aerospace applications, as well as for hydrogen-powered vehicles. For more information about Hanwha Cimarron, visit: www.hanwhacimarron.com.

