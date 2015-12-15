M-Files Wins Best Feature Set and Best Relationship Awards in Document Management from TrustRadius

Information Management Leader Recognized for Driving Successful Implementations, Achieving High Customer Satisfaction and Delivering ROI

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized the company with both a 2022 Best Feature Set and a 2022 Best Relationship Award in document management. The Awards highlight M-Files’ commitment to enable knowledge workers to quickly access the information they need, when they need it, in a seamless, user-friendly manner that enables operational excellence.

“When searching for critical information, every minute counts. We pride ourselves in our ability to translate real-world processes into simple, easy-to-use automated applications,” said Julian Cook, chief customer officer, M-Files. “Being recognized by TrustRadius for Best Feature Set and Best Relationship further validates that our implementation services enable our customers to realize faster time-to-value, attain substantial ROI, and improve operational efficiency.”

The Best Feature Set Award highlights companies with outstanding feature sets that have gone above and beyond to delight their users. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform increases productivity and improves work quality by making information easy to find and use. Its pervasive AI and automated rules-based discovery engine increases user satisfaction with faster service, more informed decision making, and user-friendly processes such as electronic signature and automatic notifications.

The Best Relationship Awards honor companies that provide their customers with accurate implementation expectations, fulfill sales and marketing promises, and deliver ROI. M-Files was recognized for its ability to offer businesses a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. According to a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, The Total Economic Impact™ of M-Files, the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform can deliver nearly a 270% return on investment (ROI) over three years to midsize and enterprise customers. M-Files provides a faster implementation than competitive solutions by offering seamless access to all content with a single license and a simplified user interface that drives speedier adoption and ROI.

“M-Files has won Summer Best Of Awards for Best Feature Set and Best Relationship in the Document Management category,” said Megan Headley, VP of research, TrustRadius. “These awards are based entirely on feedback from their customers. 92% of reviewers are happy with M-Files’ feature set. 100% of reviewers said that implementation went as expected and that they would buy M-Files again.”

M-Files customers have shared their successful implementation journeys in case studies, including:

Crowe UK, LLP: “Our implementation took place in August 2020. M-Files was able to adapt with us and roll out a fully functioning system under lockdown conditions to more than a thousand people. This underlined what we felt is a modern, flexible approach to a client-supplier interaction.”

TK Elevator: “We chose M-Files for four reasons: the platform’s configurability, scalability, ease-of-use and low implementation cost.”

About M-Files

M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month, over one million B2B technology buyers—over 50% from large enterprises—use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

