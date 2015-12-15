Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Joins With Preferred Parking Partners to Elevate Its Door-to-Door Experiences Across the U.S.

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) today formally announced preferred partnerships with six parking vendors, including AAA, ACE, LAZ, Propark Mobility, SP Plus Corporation, and Towne Park. These new partnerships provide member hotels with exceptional valet and parking services and vehicle safety, delivering an excellent customer service experience. Encompassing valet parking service and technology, self-parking management and controls, intercom call support, bellman and doorman service, room service delivery support, house car, and shuttle service, and comprehensive mobility solutions for hotel properties, these parking operators will enhance the Curator guest experience by providing an extensive range of parking and hospitality solutions at its properties.

“Travel is back, and we’re ready to welcome guests by offering new and improved services that enable our hotels to make meaningful first impressions at arrival and beyond,” said Austin Segal, Curator’s Vice President. “Nationwide, these parking vendors represent the highest levels of guest service, innovation, and value that Curator properties can leverage to provide their guests with accessible and seamless parking experiences.”

Travelers across Curator Hotel & Resort Collection properties will experience parking services from the following preferred partners, including:

AAA (Atlanta, Ga.) – AAA’s reputation in the industry is unrivaled, mainly since the company has never lost sight of what’s most important–providing exceptional parking services to guests while driving value and profit for esteemed partners. AAA pays attention to details and is always at the forefront of new ways to provide value to partners. This has allowed AAA Parking to thrive for over 65 years.

“AAA Parking is pleased to partner with Curator to offer independent hotels industry-leading service, technology, and value,” said Kris Bowen, President of AAA Parking. “We pride ourselves on long-lasting relationships. Our nimble and flexible approach, focus, and stability allow us to maintain those relationships. We prioritize improving the arrival and departure hotel guest experience to enhance the service quality. For over 65 years, we’ve cultivated a stellar reputation by focusing on the customer, and we’re excited to show Curator guests what we’re capable of.”

ACE (San Diego, Calif.) – ACE is an innovative parking and transportation company with over 72 years of experience that has grown to operate over 750 locations throughout the nation based on the strength of its reputation for delivering exceptional service. In 1970, ACE created a separate division, ACE Hospitality, to specifically focus on unique service and operation solutions to support world-class hotels. The team of ACE Hospitality professionals is specifically trained to energize operations with friendly and attentive team members, identify and capitalize upon creative revenue opportunities, and leverage sophisticated emerging technologies to advance the guest experience.

“ACE provides an advantage because of our ONE focus: the client,” said Mike Tweeten, President of Hospitality. “A long-term strategic approach allows ACE to take the time to deliver on client’s needs, ensuring a strong foundation and relationship is built. If we can deliver for clients today, our mutual growth and success will be assured in the years to come.”

LAZ (Hartford, Conn.) – LAZ Parking is the largest and fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, in 1981, with four decades of experience providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services, LAZ operates over 1.3 million parking spaces across the country in over 3,450 locations in 38 states and 454 cities. Over the past decade, LAZ has led the industry with business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and most recently launched its Proximity On-Demand Services – “LAZ PODS”. Leveraging their national real estate parking network through connected tech-enabled solutions, LAZ PODS includes EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, and ghost kitchens. LAZ works across various industries, including hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residentials, and shuttle services. LAZ is a people-first, conscious-capitalist company that believes in elevating humanity through business.

“LAZ Parking is proud to partner with the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection and humbled by the trust they have put in us to provide seamless parking solutions to their valued customers,” said LAZ Parking President and co-founder Jeff Karp. “Coming out of the pandemic, we learned a lot about ourselves and how we could better support our partnerships as we all sorted out the impact it had on the Hospitality industry. This partnership is an acknowledgment of our company’s commitment to that goal and our team’s dedication and hard work.”

Propark Mobility (San Francisco, Calif.) – Propark Mobility is one of the country’s largest privately-owned parking companies, providing full-service parking and mobility services at over 600 locations in more than 100 cities across the United States. For nearly forty years, Propark has grown under the leadership of its co-founders, who expanded the company’s services into a wide variety of industries, ranging from hospitality and healthcare to commercial, off-airport locations, and more. Throughout every industry, Propark understands that the key to exceptional customer service is finding the right talent and providing them with comprehensive training. To this end, the company enlists the help of true customer service experts – former luxury hotel managers – to train its nationwide team. Through these thorough programs, our highly skilled parking professionals learn and perfect practices that elevate the customer experience and ensure guest satisfaction. Propark’s hospitality offerings also extend to technology-rich solutions and premium shuttle services. In addition, our micro-mobility options, including bicycles and scooters, provide a unique opportunity for guests to explore their chosen destination and enjoy a one-of-a-kind hotel stay.

“Propark is proud to be a preferred partner of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection,” said John Schmid, CEO and Chairman of Propark. “Our drive to deliver a world-class experience matches Curator’s mission, and we look forward to offering the best possible service to guests across Curator’s network of unique hotels. From our leading parking technology to our micro-mobility programs and beyond, Propark will leverage its distinctive offerings and decades of hospitality experience to ensure each guest’s parking experience matches the quality of their hotel stay.”

SP Plus Corporation (Chicago, Ill.) – SP Plus Corporation (SP+) facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles, and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. SP+ provides technology-driven mobility solutions, professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics to aviation, commercial, hospitality, health care, and government clients across North America.

“SP+ is excited to bring our state-of-the-art Sphere® technologies and mobility solutions to match the high level of exemplary service that guests expect to receive during their stay at a Curator Hotel,” said Philip Ryan Hulsey from the hospitality services team at SP+. “We strive to create a frictionless, touch-less parking experience for guests to enjoy from the moment they arrive at the hotel to the time of their departure.”

Towne Park (Philadelphia, PA) – Towne Park is an industry leading tech-enabled parking and hospitality solutions provider serving premier hotels across the country for 35 years. The company provides a comprehensive range of parking and hospitality solutions designed to impact the guest experience from arrival through departure. With a dedication to recruiting, hiring, and training the best teams, delivering innovative technology solutions, and success optimizing parking assets and driving new revenue for clients, this partnership is designed to bring new value to Curator and each individual members’ unique brand.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as a preferred partner for the Curator Collection of luxury, boutique hotels,” said Joshua Miller, Towne Park Senior Vice President National Accounts. “From providing a warm welcome as guests pull into the drive and safety taking care of their vehicle, to a one of a kind service experience inside the doors with our comprehensive range of hospitality solutions, our commitment is to create smiles by delivering exceptional experiences. We’re excited to be part of Curator’s growth and partner to provide a customized and personalized experience for each distinct Curator property that enhances their brand and drives unsurpassed guest satisfaction and financial return.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection



Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 54 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 13,400 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

