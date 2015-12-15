Counterpart Names Claudette Kellner as Insurance Product Lead and Eric Marler as Head of Claims

Industry veterans bolster the company’s growing team of small business insurance experts

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Counterpart, the most advanced management liability platform, today announced the appointment of two insurance industry veterans to the company’s leadership team. Claudette Kellner has been hired as Insurance Product Lead and Eric Marler joins as Head of Claims.

Kellner and Marler bring nearly 50 years of insurance industry experience combined to Counterpart, which already boasts over 100 years of experience within the existing team. They will collaborate closely with Counterpart’s brokers and carrier partners, including Markel and Aspen Insurance, in order to expand Counterpart’s underwriting capabilities, unlock more efficient workflows, and enhance its leading claims management.

“We are boosting our exceptional team at a time when most insurtechs are cutting back on staffing,” said Tanner Hackett, CEO of Counterpart. “Claudette and Eric are industry leaders who understand how to leverage our robust data infrastructure and AI capabilities into their well-respected best practices. They will be key figures in the launch of new products and services to support a broader range of small businesses.”

Named as one of Insurance Business America’s Elite Women of 2020, Kellner has a proven track record of building strong performing management and professional liability books at several leading global insurers. She will be responsible for working with key stakeholders to expand Counterpart’s underwriting guidelines and portfolio management strategies for new and existing coverages.

Said Kellner: “Counterpart has an unbelievably talented team that has built data and underwriting infrastructure unlike anything I have seen before. I am grateful for the opportunity to support the company mission to transform small business insurance with the help of our well-respected broker and carrier partners.”

Marler previously served as Assistant Vice President of Management Liability Claims at Hanover Insurance Group. He will be one of the primary owners and architects of Counterpart’s services and tools that help insured small businesses manage challenging events and lawsuits. Marler will also lead the development of Counterpart’s claims infrastructure, which is based on three fundamental pillars: expedited service, improved market insights and best-in-class legal representation.

“I am thrilled to join a forward-thinking organization like Counterpart,” said Marler. “The team has fostered long-overdue change in management liability insurance in a short period of time, through the creative use of data. I look forward to helping extend their success to address the many pain points of claims.”

The significant new hires follow the launch of Counterpart’s Excess policy and Expanded Appetite, backed by Aspen. Counterpart is on pace for 300% growth this year and will announce several new initiatives later this year.

To learn more about other open roles at Counterpart visit: yourcounterpart.com/about/#careers

About Counterpart

Counterpart is an AI driven management liability insurance solution for the 21st century workplace. The company offers modern Directors & Officers, Employment Practices, Excess and Fiduciary products to the industry. Through data mining and advanced analytics, the company’s rating systems measure risk more efficiently while requiring less information from the broker and applicant. Counterpart’s distinctive approach to underwriting is complemented by a suite of products and services that help brokers and insureds proactively manage exposures throughout the term of the policy. For more information, visit yourcounterpart.com

Contacts

Media



Archie Group for Counterpart



[email protected]