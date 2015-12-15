Data Center Knowledge Bolsters its Team, Adds Data Center Industry Veteran, Lisa D. Sparks, as Senior Editor

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Center Knowledge, the leading online source of daily news and analysis about the data center industry, today announces data center industry veteran, Lisa D. Sparks, has joined as Senior Editor. In this position, Sparks will deliver insightful content targeted to data center professionals.

Sparks reports to Wendy Schuchart, editor in chief, Data Center Knowledge and ITPro Today. Schuchart said, “Lisa brings with her the quintessential domain expertise in data centers along with the editorial wisdom to bring that insight into sharp focus. The data center community has long benefited from Lisa’s outlook on the industry and we’re excited for her leadership on Data Center Knowledge.”

Sparks has decades of experience in IT industry content development and media coverage including data centers, SaaS, distributors, and ITSPs. Most recently, she served as Senior Communications Analyst at Equinix. Earlier in her career, Sparks created content for managed service providers representing Cisco, Microsoft and Veeam. Sparks holds certifications in agile project management from the Project Management Institute and Strategic Development from McKinsey and Company. She also has decades of experience in journalism and SEO content management and strategic development. In addition, Sparks has delivered Constant Contact, TD Synnex, and Cisco with IT marketing leadership.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Lisa as she brings Data Center Knowledge into the next phase of its evolution. The team will gain tremendous value from her data center know-how and her experience leading data-driven content strategies,” added Brian Holak, Managing Editor, ITPro Today.

Reach Sparks at [email protected].

About Data Center Knowledge



Data Center Knowledge is a leading online source of daily news and analysis about the data center industry. We cover a wide scope of areas including advancements in power and cooling technology, processor and server architecture, networks, storage, the colocation industry and data center company stocks, cloud, and developments in modern hyper-scale data center space, edge computing, infrastructure for machine learning, and virtual and augmented reality. Data center professionals turn to Data Center Knowledge to help them develop data center strategies, and/or design, build, and manage world-class data centers.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

