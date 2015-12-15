Leeward Renewable Energy Begins Construction of Big Plain Solar Project in Ohio

Solar facility to generate 196 megawatts of renewable energy for Verizon Communications

Demonstrates LRE’s continued commitment to the Ohio energy market and responsible development practices

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leeward Renewable Energy (“LRE” or “Company”) announced today that it has commenced on-site construction on the 196-megawatt (MW) Big Plain Solar project located near London, Ohio. The renewable energy generated by the project will be supplied to Verizon Communications under a long-term power purchase agreement.

SOLV Energy, a leading solar and energy storage construction company, serves as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor on the project, which will utilize First Solar advanced, ultra-low carbon thin-film photovoltaic solar modules. Big Plain Solar is expected to provide approximately 400 construction jobs, with at least 80 percent to Ohioans, furthering LRE’s commitment to hiring local labor.

As part of LRE’s pledge to being responsible stewards of the land it develops and manages, the Company will implement numerous sustainable practices at Big Plain Solar, including maintaining a soil health monitoring program and curating a 70-acre pollinator habitat.

“At Verizon, we are committed to building a greener U.S. energy grid through proven sustainable and socially responsible strategies and programs,” said James Gowen, Verizon’s chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, global supply chain. “The groundbreaking at the Big Plain solar facility is another step on our way to achieving net zero emissions in our operations by 2035.”

“The start of construction at Big Plain Solar is an integral step in the advancement of LRE’s solar portfolio and an important milestone for Ohio and the local community,” said John Wieland, Chief Development Officer at LRE. “This project not only brings economic development benefits to Madison County, but also environmental benefits. Across the LRE portfolio, we are continuously looking for ways to implement innovative land management practices to improve the soil health and aesthetics of our projects, and we look forward to implementing these practices at Big Plain Solar. We thank Madison County and the rest of the community for their continued support and long-term partnership.”

LRE expects the project will reach commercial operation by June 2023.

About Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy is a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 24 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,500 megawatts of generating capacity. LRE is actively developing and contracting new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 1.9 gigawatts contracted and 20 gigawatts under development and construction spanning over 100 projects. LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$121 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2021). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

