NWN Carousel Recognized as No. 34 on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

Accelerating Hybrid Work Solutions with Award-Winning Cloud Communication’s Portfolio

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading cloud communications service, today announced that it has been named to the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, landing in 34th place. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.

To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly evolving IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this lofty threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

“Our team continues to focus on the evolving needs of our 7,000+ customers who require a seamless hybrid work experience for their employees,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN Carousel. “We are honored to be selected by CRN for inclusion in this year’s the Fast Growth 150 list as our company experiences tremendous growth.”

“Despite the near-constant disruptions and unforeseen challenges today’s IT companies face, they must still be ready to adapt and change at a moment’s notice. With the CRN 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, we honor those IT solution providers that have managed to thrive in an industry where stability is often a luxury,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies that earned spots on this year’s list represent the very best in business acumen and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, meaningful growth is attainable in even the most chaotic business climates. On behalf of CRN and The Channel Company, I wish a heartfelt congratulations and continued success to all companies featured on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list.”

A sampling of the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

