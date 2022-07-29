Datametrex Passes All Proposed Resolutions During the Annual General Meeting

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 2, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) announces the voting results from the Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting“) which was held on July 29, 2022.

At the Meeting, 21.367% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular“) dated June 28, 2022. The Circular is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All the resolutions submitted for shareholder approval were granted, including the below:

re-electing directors of the Company;

fixing the number of directors at four (4);

appointing Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company; and

re-approving the Company’s stock option plan.

The results of the votes were as follows:

Motions Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Withheld Paul Haber 81,002,032 93.765% 5,386,488 6.235% James Peterson 83,434,866 96.581% 2,953,654 3.419% Benjamin Gallander 79,719,908 92.281% 6,668,612 7.719% Jerry Marshall Gunter 85,395,549 98.851% 992,971 1.149%

Motions Votes For % Votes For Against % Against Number of Directors 83,628,409 96.805% 2,760,111 3.195% Appointment of Auditors 88,709,432 99.671% 292,906 0.329% Stock Option Plan 78,010,992 90.302% 8,377,528 9.698%

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 514-295-2300

