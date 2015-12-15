Sustaera Appoints Dr. Mary Haas as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Global gas processing executive to lead the company’s commercialization of innovative Direct Air Capture technology, targeting the removal of 500 million tons of CO2 by 2040.

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dr. Mary Haas has been appointed CEO of Sustaera Inc., a direct air capture technology company funded by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and the Grantham Foundation. The appointment is effective immediately, with Dr Haas also serving as a member of the company’s Board of Directors

Dr. Haas joins Sustaera from Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) where she most recently served as Executive Director and General Manager of the company’s $200 MM Global Equipment Division. Her accountability spanned all aspects of Strategy, Business Development, Sales, Research, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Project Delivery. Under her leadership, the division evolved significantly with multiple acquisitions and multiple geographic expansions, resulting in EBITDA growth of more than 150% in four years. Dr Haas brings nearly 20 years of gas processing experience to the Sustaera team, as well as global customer experience across all seven (7) continents. Her extensive career at Air Products includes leadership roles in Technology Development, Global Operations, Business Transformation, and Industrial Gas Sales. She holds a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification, with >$14 MM in productivity impact to the bottom line.

Chairman of the Sustaera board and Venture Partner at Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Dr. Dan Button highlights that “BEV is excited to have complemented a highly innovative, passionate team at Sustaera with an executive of Mary’s caliber. Her proven, global business leadership in the gas processing industry coupled with expertise in team development, quality systems and new technologies represent a tremendous asset to help Sustaera realize the full economic and climate potential of its breakthrough carbon removal solution.”

Sustaera Co-Founder and CTO, Dr. Raghubir Gupta adds, “We are thrilled to have Mary leading Sustaera moving forward as we look to begin developing multiple direct air capture plants in collaboration with multiple storage and business partners around the world. She brings with her exceptional industry and leadership experience that will take Sustaera to the next level of growth.”

Dr. Haas holds eight (8) patents and 40 scholarly publications/presentations. She received a 2018 Air Products Chairman Award for Leadership, and a 2013 Air Products Innovation Award. She has a PhD in Materials Science from Princeton University and is a passionate STEM advocate.

“I’m thoroughly impressed with the innovation and commitment of the Sustaera team”, shares Dr. Haas. “The technology is compelling as an economically viable solution, and the mission of carbon reduction has never been more important. Our strong partnership with investors and Department of Energy, as well as the team’s recent XPRIZE award reflect excellent momentum. I’m honored to contribute to the company’s future of growth and to add my expertise to a strong foundation”.

About Sustaera

Based in Cary, North Carolina, Sustaera is a Direct Air Capture technology startup with deep expertise in carbon capture, separations chemistry and process scale-up. Sustaera’s mission is to deliver low-cost, scalable, carbon removal systems to the world to “Restore the Carbon Balance”. Sustaera’s core technology is based on several patented breakthroughs in material science, process design, and modular manufacturing. The company is building a North America pilot plant, operational in 2023. More information at www.sustaera.com

