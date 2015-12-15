Davis+Gilbert Continues to Expand its Corporate Practice to Support Heavy Deal Volume with Hiring of John Algie

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Davis+Gilbert has hired John Algie as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice – the second partner to join the practice in the past month. Algie, who was a partner in the Global Corporate Group at Reed Smith LLP, represents privately held issuers, investors, acquirers, and target companies in domestic and cross-border transactions.

“John is a strong deal lawyer who also has tremendous business acumen. Having received a JD and an MBA, as well as his prior experience in management roles, he has a deep appreciation for the business side of transactions in addition to the legal,” said Curt Myers, chairman of Davis+Gilbert and co-chair of the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice group. “The timing of John’s arrival could not be better as our practice, focused on small to mid-sized deals, continues to see very heavy deal volume. We look forward to John and Tiffany Pollard, who joined as partner last month, providing immediate high-level support closing deals in our incredibly active practice.”

Prior to Algie’s six-plus years at Reed Smith, he was in the private equity practice at Jones Day. He also gained significant business experience as the president and general manager of the Ohio Machine, a professional men’s lacrosse team.

“I’ve been so impressed with the deep roster of attorneys at Davis+Gilbert and how they foster such a commitment to client service, as well as the culture and camaraderie that is shared throughout the firm,” said Algie. “I know that my practice is going to be a great fit here and I’m excited to collaborate with this amazing team.”

Algie received his B.S. in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh, his J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business.

About Davis+Gilbert



Davis+Gilbert helped guide the development of the marketing communications ecosystem over the past century. Today, we apply that same see-around-corners vision to real estate, financial services, hospitality, technology and other service sector clients across the country and around the world. And it’s not just about the law; with deep insights into industry issues, our legal strategies work in tandem with business realities to reduce risk and make a real competitive difference. Our practice groups – Advertising + Marketing, Benefits + Compensation, Corporate + Transactions, Insolvency + Finance, Intellectual Property + Media, Labor + Employment, Litigation + Dispute Resolution, Privacy + Data Security, Private Client Services, and Real Estate – work collaboratively to meet today’s business needs. Davis+Gilbert is consistently ranked in Chambers USA and The Legal 500 United States. Learn more at dglaw.com.

Contacts

Dawn Longfield



Chief Marketing Officer



[email protected]

212 468 4981