Defense Technologies International Corp. Shareholder Update

Del Mar, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2022) – Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce actions on several fronts.

Reduction of Liabilities:

As of July 29, the company reduced its liabilities by $2,641,840.00 with repayment in cash and in the form of Preferred Shares Series ‘B’.

Reduction of Issued and Outstanding Common shares:

The reverse split of our common stock increases the Company’s opportunities for solid funding and investments. We are confident that shareholders with a bit of patience can look forward to a brighter future on their investment. The DTII/PSSI Team is working relentlessly to bring success to our Company.

Changing of Production and Assembly Venue:

To better serve future customers of the Passive Portal located in the Atlantic Coast Region, we have moved our production and assembly for the Passive Portal from Rexburg Idaho to Dallas Texas, where our Production Manager Dave Corey is presently completing the assembly of 25 Passive Portals.

Marketing:

On May 2nd 2022, Care Resources of Tulsa Oklahoma joined our Marketing Team. Care, a sales representation firm under the guidance of Vince Boatright, Paul Tsaras and Russell Boren have over a hundred years of successful experience in the health and safety industry. Privateer Marketing Force and Care Resources introduced our Passive Portal and EBT Camera at a successful presentation in Dallas Texas. After the Pandemic, and several mass-shootings we expect a major breakthrough with the marketing services of Care Resources.

With the support of Care Resources, we will start a major Marketing campaign across the country.

A Major Endorsement:

Installation of our ZERO-RADIATION Passive Portal and EBT Camera (elevated temperature)

By: Michael Brown, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Detention Center Director.

“Security, Safety & Health are our top priorities, and I highly recommend the technology & performance of the new Passive Portal Zero-Radiation Walk-thru Weapons Detection system and EBT (Elevated Body Temperature) Screening Station.”

Addition to our PSSI Website:

Please visit our PSSI website featuring the ‘New Gallery’ with Videos and Pictures:

– http://www.passivesecurityscan.defensetechnologiesintl.com/gallery.html

“I am pleased with the progress of our company coming out of the pandemic. A major step for us is moving our production and assembly center to Dallas Texas to better serve the entire Country. We believe that our Passive Portal and EBT Station are the Anchor to provide Health and Safety for our Schools and other Public Venues. Our unique, US Patented, ‘Zero-Radiation’ weapons detector and our Elevated Body Temperature Camera ‘EBT Station’ will provide increased safety for all without exposing anyone to harmful radiation,” says President Merrill Moses.

The Passive Portal uses the ‘Earth’s Magnetic Fields’ (Zero-Radiation) with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The ‘Passive Portal‘ is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

We are pleased to present the Company’s Subsidiary’s Video Production of the “Passive Portal” the Company’s walk-through, passive weapons and metal detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video: https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit https://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: [email protected]

