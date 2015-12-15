DM EVS Begins Testing Trials of the Smart EV Charger

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 25, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that further to the news release on July 21, 2022, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions (“DM EVS“), has received the initial shipment of the level two (2) smart AC charger, and commenced installation at a commercial plaza in Vancouver.

The Company plans to evaluate the charging efficiency, enforcing safety practices, and communication between the EV charging systems, the proprietary app, and the payment system. DM EVS considers sufficient review, research and development for product stability and customer satisfaction is the key to success.

According to the EV consumer survey held by the Vancouver Sun, most electric vehicle owners in Canada think there needs to be more fast charging stations and an increase in public chargers. The survey also found that easy access to charging stations being available for EV drivers played a significant role in the decisions to purchase an electric vehicle. (Source: https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/more-charging-stations-needed-encourage-ev-uptake-poll)

The Company installing and testing their EV chargers in Vancouver will help provide easy and efficient charging solutions for all EV consumers.

About the Smart EV Charger

The Smart EV Charger is a dynamic load-balancing charger providing an efficient and convenient way to charge all electric vehicles at any parking lot through Bluetooth mesh technology. It is with an intuitive design and built-in payment system.

Features

Dynamic Load Balancing

Power can be divided and shared through the Bluetooth function built into the Smart EV Charger. It makes the power supply more efficient by allowing up to five chargers in a 7kW grid. It also has auto-recognition capabilities, which eliminates the need for separate connectivity operations, saving electricity.

Improve Electrical Efficiency

This charger provides twice the efficiency of a power grid compared to a conventional charger. The Smart EV charger can be installed in any corner of the building if a power grid exists while minimizing the required expansion of a premise’s electric capacity.

Cost Savings

Our Patent Technology allows anyone to install these products easily. No server or auxiliary system is required. With multiple chargers in the same power grid, you can save up to 70% of costs. Monthly fixed costs can be saved up to 80%.

To learn more about the Smart AC EV Charger, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z0MTC8Nv9A&t=3s

“DM EVS is one step closer to providing EV solutions to consumers. With installation and testing starting in Vancouver, ensuring our charging solutions and payment system is efficient for consumer use is high priority. We are excited to start operations and provide charging solutions to all EV drivers.” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About DM EVS

DM EVS is trailblazing the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its leading-edge mobile charging units and proprietary mobile application. DM EVS provides solutions for drivers facing electric vehicle charging issues with its mobile charging unit which includes 24/7 roadside assistance, quick charging on the go, and preventing potential delays and issues in the future with their AI technology. The fixed AC charging system uses power resources efficiently through the dynamic load balancing function using Bluetooth technology, significantly improving cost and time to charge. DM EVS is the exclusive Canadian partner of EVAR (Electric Vehicle Advanced Recharging Inc.), a spin-off company from Samsung Electronics C-Lab.

To learn more about DM EVS, please visit: https://www.dmevs.com/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

