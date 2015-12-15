Monroe Capital Supports Spectrum Science’s Add-on Acquisitions

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support three add-on acquisitions (Sonic Health, The Seismic Collaborative, and Aurora Healthcare Communications) and provide growth capital for Spectrum Science.

Spectrum Science is an independent, integrated marketing, communications and media agency with end-to-end capabilities. Spectrum’s team are experts in science-focused on strategic engagements with their audiences. The company leverages human-centered insights, motivating creative, innovative storytelling and technology to reach audiences where they are with the content they need and want. Spectrum offers global reach as the US partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). The acquisitions included Sonic Health, a life sciences marketing company; The Seismic Collaborative, a health and life science agency that specializes in supporting early-stage health tech and biotech companies; and Aurora Healthcare Communications, a UK-based strategic communications consultancy. These acquisitions further expand Spectrum’s global services and capabilities for clients and strengthens its global presence.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

