DM EVS Introduces the Mobile Charging Cart

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 10, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that further to the news release on July 21, 2022, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions (“DM EVS“), is introducing the Mobile Charging Cart to commercial plazas and shopping malls in Vancouver.

The Mobile Charging Cart technology provides a way to expand EV charging services without the need for complex charger installations. The infrastructure allows for an easy to move, mobile and fast-charging solution that can be installed anywhere EV charging is needed, without taking up large spaces in underground parking lots like the traditional EV charging station. The Mobile Charging Cart is a convenient solution for when spaces don’t allow much room for charging facilities or when it’s impossible to build in a large-capacity electric extension, such as in an older building.

The Mobile Charging Cart is wireless and stores electricity in the battery, allowing the device to freely move to various locations, creating more mobility and accessibility for all EV’s and provides a solution to charging in restrictive areas.

Mobile Charging Cart Features:

Easy to control with incorporated muscular strength enhancement technology, which allows anyone to use the Mobile EV cart with ease. This is beneficial for the elderly and weak as the device doesn’t need much force to operate.

Ultrasound technology and LiDAR sensors detect obstacles surrounding the device, providing safety for users.

Unlike a fixed charger, the Mobile EV Cart can be moved anywhere.

The Mobile Charging Cart can be installed in smaller spaces whereas traditional, and more bulky EV stations don’t fit, allowing more accessibility for EV charging.

Click the link below to understand how the Mobile Charging Cart works: (Mobile Charging Cart – YouTube)

“We are excited to launch our Mobile Charging Cart to all EV drivers in B.C. Smaller underground parking lots don’t have EV services due to limited space. With mobile charging, EV users can get charging anywhere, even in restricted spaces. The Company is thrilled that we can expand DM EVS to commercial plazas and shopping centers to help create a solution to prevent range anxiety and provide a fast, efficient, and accessible charge”, said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About DM EVS

DM EVS is trailblazing the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its leading-edge mobile charging units and proprietary mobile application. DM EVS provides solutions for drivers facing electric vehicle charging issues with its mobile charging unit which includes 24/7 roadside assistance, quick charging on the go, and preventing potential delays and issues in the future with their AI technology. The fixed AC charging system uses power resources efficiently through the dynamic load balancing function using Bluetooth technology, significantly improving cost and time to charge. DM EVS is the exclusive Canadian partner of EVAR (Electric Vehicle Advanced Recharging Inc.), a spin-off company from Samsung Electronics C-Lab.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

