TRON DAO Reserve Appoints Wintermute as the Latest Member and Whitelisted Institution

Geneva, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – August 10, 2022) – The TRON DAO Reserve has announced Wintermute as the ninth Member and Whitelisted Institution to mint Decentralized USD (USDD), the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin on TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain.

New Whitelist Institution to Mint Decentralized USD (USDD)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/133358_dbeb3b0f44517b69_001full.jpg

Wintermute is a leading global algorithmic trading firm and an established player in digital asset markets. With an average daily trading volume of over $5 billion, Wintermute facilitates OTC trading and provides liquidity across both centralized and decentralized exchanges. Its mission is to enable, empower and advance a truly decentralized world for more transparent, fair, and efficient markets and products.

Being the first over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin, USDD is significantly different from other stablecoins in the crypto industry. It surpasses several massive milestones with over $2.3 billion in backing and a market cap of $725 million as of July 2022.

The TRON DAO Reserve (TDR), which governs the stablecoin, acknowledged USDD’s elastic price against the USD amidst market turmoil but is committed to defending the stability of the ecosystem. The TDR is dedicating resources to fostering organic growth and maintaining full transparency. During recent volatile market events, USDD has stayed strong as expected and stabilized organically.

The simple facts of over-collateralization of transparent reserves and steady restabilization of the token value came as a natural experiment that shows how much USDD is a force to be reckoned with, especially amid various discussions of industry-wide regulation.

The appointment authorizes Wintermute to mint and burn USDD as a collaborator with the Reserve. As a Member and Whitelisted Institution, Wintermute will advise the TDR and make recommendations to enhance, develop, and supply general aid for the USDD network.

The TRON DAO Reserve website is live, and historical token issuance records are published here live on the TDR website 24/7.

About USDD

USDD is an over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin launched collaboratively by the TRON DAO Reserve and top-tier mainstream blockchain institutions. The USDD protocol runs on the TRON network, is connected to Ethereum and BNB Chain through the BTTC cross-chain protocol, and will be accessible across more blockchains in the future. USDD is pegged to the US Dollar through TRX under a Linked Exchange Rate System (LERS) and maintains its price stability under the guidance of the TRON DAO Reserve. It enables access to a stable and decentralized digital dollar system that in turn assures financial liberty for everyone.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Medium

Media Contact

Sam Elfarra

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133358