Domo Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

Speed to deployment, collaboration functionality and self-service analytics are among the capabilities highlighted for Domo’s Leaders category position

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it has been named in the Leaders category in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for U.S. business intelligence and analytics (BIA) platforms1. This is Domo’s debut in the IDC MarketScape report.

Domo’s position as a Leader comes from the IDC MarketScape’s study and assessment of 16 BIA software platform vendors. According to the IDC MarketScape, Domo caters its platform to all types of users, including business analysts, data analysts, and IT practitioners, but its primary success comes from addressing the needs of business users in areas like marketing, product management, sales, and operations.

“Speed to deployment is one of Domo’s strengths. Its data connectors, ETL, AI-infused analytics, and app dev components have been shown to enable organizations to deploy BIA solutions for internal decision support and external data monetization within days or weeks,” said Dan Vesset, head of analytics and information management market research and advisory practice at IDC. “Consider Domo if your needs require an end-to-end cloud BIA platform that enables collaboration between business and technical BI staff and supports ongoing expansion and scaling of analytics capabilities from one initial business domain to others.”

“Customers work with Domo to help them be more agile, reduce costs and increase efficiencies, by putting data to work for everyone,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “I am proud of our entire team for their continued innovation in delivering data experiences, such as data apps, that solve the last mile problem of making data consumable and actionable right where work gets done. It’s an honor to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in BI and analytics platforms and a privilege to help our customers leverage all their data and investments to improve business outcomes.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

