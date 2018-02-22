Notice regarding Launch Schedule for our Third SAR Satellite “StriX-1”

TOKYO, 2022, August 16 – Synspective Inc., a SAR satellite data and analytic solutions provider, announced today the official launch schedule of StriX-1, the company’s third SAR satellite.

Scheduled Date of Launch

StriX-1 has a launch window starting from mid-September (UTC). Exact lift-off target date and time will be confirmed soon.

Please note that the launch may be postponed or canceled due to unforeseen weather conditions or complications.

For the latest information, please visit our StriX-1 Launch Mission Page.

URL: https://synspective.com/strix-1/

*To be released shortly

Launch Vehicle / Location

The mission is scheduled for lift-off on Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle from Rocket Lab Launch Complex on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

Target Orbit

Sun Synchronous Orbit, altitude 561km

About StriX-1

StriX-1 is the company’s third SAR satellite following StriX-α and StriX-β, which were launched in December 2021 and March 2022 respectively with Rocket Lab.

Unlike the previous two satellites, which are classified as demonstration satellites, StriX-1 is our first commercial satellite for full-scale business expansion. This is in anticipation of the production and operation of multiple satellites in the future, with improved batteries and faster downlink speeds to capture more data and meet the needs of a wide range of customers from government to the private sector.

Following StriX-1, we will put three more satellites into orbit by the end of 2023. This will bring us closer to a planned constellation of 30 satellites for 2026 to enable wide-area, high-frequency Earth observation.

StriX-1 Performance Table

Frequency Band X Band Observation Mode StripMap Sliding SpotLight Resolution 3m 1m Swath 30km 10km Polarimetry VV Revisit Period Visit anywhere in the world every 12 hours (with 6 satellites in constellation by 2023) Weight 100kg class

Comments from CEO

Dr. Motoyuki Arai, Synspective Founder and CEO:

“We are very pleased to be collaborating again with Rocket Lab, a leading company in the space industry, which has successfully put our two demonstration satellites, StriX-α and β, into orbit. At the same time, I would like to thank both companies’ teams for their hard work, which enabled us to launch without major delays despite various uncertainties. Synspective has been developing techniques and accumulating know-how regarding multiple operations with two satellites already in orbit. With the addition of the first commercial satellite, StriX-1, we will not only gain experience in the manufacturing process, but also increase the amount of data we collect which will accelerate business expansion. We will finally start full-scale construction of the SAR satellite constellation and strive to realize a ‘learning world’ that creates a sustainable future through collective intelligence based on data.”

“StriX-1” Launch Mission Page

You can find the latest information about our launch mission here.

URL: https://synspective.com/strix-1/ *To be released shortly

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is a global leader in space, delivering proven and reliable space services spanning launch, spacecraft manufacture, satellite subsystems, flight software, and on-orbit operations. Since 2018, the company’s Electron rocket has delivered proven and reliable launch for civil, national security, defense, and commercial customers, deploying more than 149 satellites to orbit. Building on the achievements of Electron, Rocket Lab is developing a next generation large reusable launch vehicle, Neutron, designed for constellation deployment, cargo resupply, interplanetary missions. Rocket Lab also develops mission-ready spacecraft and satellite subsystems. More than 1,700 spacecraft on orbit feature Rocket Lab technology including space solar power, radios, separation systems, propulsion, flight software, star trackers, and reaction wheels. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab operates three launch pads at two launch sites across New Zealand and Virginia, and has operations in Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, and Toronto.

Visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

About Synspective

Synspective provides one-stop solutions using satellite observation data to steadily move the world forward. Applying the results of the ImPACT program (led by the Government of Japan, Cabinet Office), Synspective is building a constellation of 30 high-frequency, high-resolution SAR satellites to provide data and solutions to government and commercial outfits.

Established: February 22, 2018

Location: 3-10-3 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Motoyuki Arai, CEO

URL: https://synspective.com/

Contact

Synspective Inc.

PR: [email protected]

Source: RealWire