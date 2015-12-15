Duncan Stubbs Grows Team with New Partner Ben Browder

Browder joins firm from Hunton Andrews Kurth and will drive mass litigation efforts to maximize client recovery

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Duncan Stubbs, the national litigation firm, today announced that Ben Browder, former Hunton Andrews Kurth partner, joined the firm’s national plaintiff practice. Browder comes to Duncan Stubbs with experience advising a broad spectrum of clients with plans to focus on legal operations and financing.





“The deck is often stacked against plaintiffs in mass tort consolidations, but Duncan Stubbs goes against the grain,” said Ben Browder, Partner, Duncan Stubbs. “They have served tens of thousands of clients throughout its history, all while providing a high level of service and attention to detail to each individual client. I’m honored to be joining this team.”

Throughout his career, Browder has worked with domestic and global private equity firms on the acquisition, disposition and financing of assets that exceed $10 billion. At Duncan Stubbs, he aims to disrupt the mass litigation sector by focusing on litigation technologies and partnerships that support jury trials for the strongest cases, in the most advantageous jurisdictions, with the best litigation and trial lawyers.

Browder previously worked with Duncan Stubbs partners McAlan Duncan and Matthew Stubbs on finance transactions and is looking forward to collaborating alongside both attorneys to utilize his operational and financial expertise.

“Working at the highest level within the private equity and finance industries, Browder is a multifaceted lawyer,” said Matthew Stubbs, Partner, Duncan Stubbs. “We are delighted that he chose to join us and bring his experience to support our perspective on mass litigation.”

About Duncan Stubbs

Duncan Stubbs exists for one reason: to maximize client recovery. Its team of legal experts regularly represents thousands of individuals against a single negligent corporation, spreading the word of corporate wrongdoing throughout the country to protect future generations from harm. Duncan Stubbs has continuously brought strategic litigation in state and federal courts throughout the country, accompanied by a select group of lawyers who have specialized expertise in jury trials, state consolidated litigation, and federal consolidated litigation. For more information, visit www.duncanstubbs.com.

Contacts

Sydney Poteet



[email protected]