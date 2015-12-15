VitalConnect Announces Addition of Heather Getz to Board of Directors

Getz adds 25 Years of Financial and Healthcare Leadership to Growing Company

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#vitalconnect—VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology, today announced the addition of Heather C. Getz, CPA, MBA, to its Board of Directors. Getz brings more than 25 years of corporate experience creating long-term value through financial, general management, and healthcare leadership. Getz has significant expertise in finance, investor relations, compliance, M&A and strategic planning particularly in the cardiac monitoring space.

“The addition of Heather Getz to our board brings us significant experience across a broad spectrum of successful companies in the healthcare space,” said Dr. Nersi Nazari, Executive Chairman and Founder, VitalConnect. “Heather has a proven track record of success at BioTelemetry and other healthcare companies with experience driving revenue growth, and acquisitions and integrations, plus securing millions of dollars in financing and we’re excited to welcome her to VitalConnect.”

Getz currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company that is transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound. She has also held leadership positions at VIASYS Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Alita Pharmaceuticals, Healthy.io and BioTelemetry. For the twelve years, prior to Butterfly Networks, Getz was the Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Officer of BioTelemetry where she was responsible for all aspects of company financial, investor relations, human relations, legal and compliance functions, and worked extensively in strategic planning.

“Heather’s experience and financial acumen brings a wealth of knowledge to our board at VitalConnect and we’re thrilled to have her,” said Peter Van Haur, CEO of VitalConnect. “Her extensive financial and operational management experience in public and private companies, including strategies for reimbursement, experience with governmental entities like CMS, cost savings, and acquisitions will help us expand our growth in this very competitive market.”

Getz holds and Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Villanova University. She is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs and the National Investor Relations Institute.

“I am excited to join the VitalConnect board at such a pivotal time in the company’s history. I have been impressed by the technology and how it has been used to drive more effective clinical outcomes while reducing cost of care and improving patient experience,” said Getz. “I look forward to working with the team to further accelerate the company’s already impressive growth. I am confident VitalConnect is positioned for success in both cardiac monitoring, and the emerging remote patient management market, to deliver exceptional shareholder value.”

Founded in 2011, VitalConnect has deployed more than 200,000 patches throughout the world, including care facilities such as Brigham and Women’s, Hackensack Medical Center, Northwell Health, and John Radcliffe Hospital-Oxford University. The VitalPatch allows real-time remote or in-hospital monitoring, allowing physicians to optimize the delivery of care to their patients.

About VitalConnect, Inc.

VitalConnect is a leader in wearable biosensor technology for wireless patient monitoring in both hospital and remote patient populations. VitalConnect leverages extensive expertise in biomedical engineering, data analytics, chip design, and mobile and cloud software to create technology that supports decision-making paradigms that achieve better health and economic outcomes. VitalConnect’s products are designed for use in a broad range of inpatient and outpatient settings, such as hospital monitoring, post-discharge care, cardiac monitoring and pharmaceutical solutions. For more information: www.vitalconnect.com.

