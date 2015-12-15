EDB Chief Executive Officer Ed Boyajian Named Chairman of the Board

Appointment Recognizes Boyajian Leadership and EDB’s Long-Term Success,



BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Boyajian has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors. This expanded role underscores Boyajian’s leadership, and the confidence that EDB’s investors Bain Capital Private Equity (“Bain Capital”) and Great Hill Partners have in the company’s strategy and execution.

Mr. Boyajian is an open source pioneer who has led EDB since 2008 and driven the company’s vision and growth globally. His selection as Chairman of the Board reflects EDB’s transformative capabilities, success and momentum under his leadership, the company’s strong position in Postgres, and the database market overall. Among his many accomplishments are the following:

Brought together two of the leading private equity firms to invest in EDB and Postgres.

Steered company through 50 consecutive quarters of recurring revenue growth.

Led the acquisition of 2ndQuadrant, which brought the world’s top Postgres experts together and positioned EDB as the clear leader in bringing Postgres to the enterprise.

Built a strong, efficient organization and world-class leadership team, with more than 800 employees globally, and a relentless emphasis on operational excellence.

“Under Ed’s direction, EDB has driven continuous technology innovation, built modern and efficient operations, fostered strategic partnerships and positioned the company for accelerated growth,” said Max de Groen, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity. “Ed is not only a pioneer and thought leader in the Postgres community, he’s a true business builder with a passion for collaboration and innovation. We look forward to working with him in his expanded role as EDB continues to deliver customers a unique value proposition with true multi-cloud flexibility,” added Colin Motley, a Principal at Bain Capital Private Equity.

“Companies that lead in their categories must demonstrate the ability to consistently innovate over the long-term,” said Drew Loucks, Managing Director at Great Hill Partners. “In a challenging market, Ed has run a highly successful business. EDB has built Postgres into the most transformative open source technology since Linux and is now disrupting the database industry. Not only has Ed unlocked significant value for customers, but he has also built a world-class executive team that rivals any in the industry. He is the right person, at the right time, to lead the board.”

“It is a great honor to chair the board of the company I care so passionately about,” said Boyajian. “I appreciate the trust that our board has placed in me during this pivotal time in the database industry.”

Postgres is the fastest growing database management system in an $80 billion market. It is the world’s most advanced open source database and the top choice for enterprises looking to accelerate innovation, modernize their database infrastructure, and reduce spending.

