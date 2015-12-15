MATRIXX Software Selected by TELUS to Enable the Next Generation of 5G Services with Game-Changing Flexibility and Speed-to-Market Agility

MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform will allow TELUS’ world-leading network to quickly deliver the transformative innovations and services necessary to meet the ever-changing needs of customers

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced today that world-leading communications technology company, TELUS, has selected the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform as its 5G monetization solution. This agreement will give TELUS the agility it needs to easily and seamlessly launch and develop new solutions covering mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), fixed and cloud services for its 17 million customer connections in Canada, through a single cloud native platform. As the Converged Charging System (CCS) of the TELUS 5G network, MATRIXX will enable new and emerging 5G monetization use cases and opportunities with improved scalability, agility and flexibility, while redefining TELUS’ customer experience with next-generation products and services.

“We are driven by a commitment to putting our customers first,” said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS. “Partnering with MATRIXX will provide us with one of the best monetization solutions for our next-generation network and services. It’s one of the best technology solutions for meeting our evolving needs as we strive for new and better ways to connect customers across our rapidly expanding 5G network and offer whatever businesses and customers want next. MATRIXX will help reduce our operational costs and improve our products at a faster pace than traditional software, with a step change improvement in our delivery efficiency.”

The MATRIXX platform will enable TELUS to continue to advance its adoption of cloud-based solutions across its products and services. With its world-leading networks, TELUS will capitalize on MATRIXX’s simplicity and highly configurable solution to operate independently at the speed required to lead in Canada’s fast-moving telecom and digital market.

“We are excited to partner with MATRIXX to unlock new solutions faster and accelerate our digital future,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. “MATRIXX’s single, streamlined monetization platform will allow us to develop and launch new business products with more speed and agility, and transform the customer experience through customized service controls and improved functionalities. Leveraging the next wave of 5G capability such as network slicing, IoT and artificial intelligence, this game-changing solution will help power the transformation of key sectors with exciting technologies such as connected health, advanced emergency communications, immersive education and smart agriculture.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the TELUS team as we expand our customer relationships in North America,” said André Gunnberg, Chief Revenue Officer of MATRIXX Software. “We share their commitment to customer excellence and vision of transformation. We look forward to being the monetization platform that enables them to build a better future that is central to their business strategies.”

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world’s leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals.

