eDriving and Innovation Group Win Technology Program Award at The Australian Road Safety Foundation’s 11th Annual Australian Road Safety Awards

CAPE MAY, NJ, Aug 16, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Together with partner Innovation Group Australia, eDriving(SM), a Solera company, and leading global provider of digital driver risk management solutions, has been named the winner of the Technology Program Award at The Australian Road Safety Foundation’s 11th Annual Road Safety Awards.

eDriving and Innovation Group were presented with the award for eDriving’s innovative digital driver safety app, Mentor(SM). Mentor is made available by eDriving to fleet operators in Australia and New Zealand through the Innovation Group partnership.

The Australian Road Safety Awards acknowledge the achievements of leading road safety stakeholders and provide an opportunity to formally recognise their commitment to improving road safety outcomes.

“We’re delighted that Mentor has been recognised for its contribution to keeping those who drive for work purposes safe across Australia and New Zealand,” said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. “This is great news for reinforcing the value of our partnership with Innovation Group in helping to reduce driver risk in Australia.”

Drew Schnehage, Managing Director of Innovation Group Australia, added: “Thank you to the Australian Road Safety Foundation for the nomination and our win of the Technology Programs Award. We are proud to be the exclusive resellers of the award-winning Mentor by eDriving offering.”

eDriving’s Mentor app is a smartphone-based digital driver safety program that identifies driver risk using a validated FICO(R) Safe Driving Score, and remediates risky behaviour with training, coaching and gamification. Among other features, Mentor also incorporates an eco-driving indicator, plus Automatic Crash Detection and Personal SOS features powered by Sfara and Bosch, which trigger emergency response services to keep drivers safe 24 x 7.

As with all eDriving programs and tools, Mentor operates within a highly secure, privacy-first environment, in which only driver data required for risk management is shared with the manager. No location data or individual trip data is visible beyond the driver.

About Solera

Solera is a leading global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business — vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, CAP HPI, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About eDriving

eDriving, a Solera company, helps organisations around the world improve safety, reduce injuries, licence violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs. These include the Mentor by eDriving(SM) smartphone app with FICO(R) Safe Driving Score; the patented, five-stage Crash-Free Culture(R) risk reduction program; and the Virtual Risk Manager(R) platform, all designed to work in an integrated fashion within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way. eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world’s largest organisations, supporting over 1,200,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving’s research-validated programs have been recognised with over 120 awards around the world. For more information, visit www.edriving.com.

About Innovation Group

Innovation Group delivers transformational expertise to the world’s leading insurers, brokers, fleet managers and automotive manufacturers, helping them to open new growth frontiers with revolutionary solutions. With over 20 years’ experience, our clients trust us to transform their claim management processes, manage critical vehicle and propertyincidents, and generate more revenue through value-added services. Visit https://www.innovation.group/

